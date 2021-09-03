Hunter Blair Ambrose Releases End of Summer Single, “Alone Together”

New York City-based Pop/R&B artist and songwriter, Hunter Blair Ambrose released her new single, “Alone Together.” The single gives listeners the perfect closing summer bop while they begin preparing for Autumn.

Amid the early days of the coronavirus pandemic and a worldwide lockdown, Hunter Blair Ambrose found solace in songwriting and introspection, using this almost eerily quiet time for creativity and self-reflection.

When creating “Alone Together” she took 1980s bombast and met it with layered synths and soaring melodies after being inspired by The Weeknd’s pandemic era blockbuster album, After Hours. The single came together as a glittering, late summer disco banger with deeply reflective lyrics that a post-pandemic world can certainly relate to.

“ ‘Alone Together’ reflects a universal feeling of isolation, loneliness and melancholia felt around the world during 2020 met with my own reflections of failings in love.”– Hunter Blair Ambrose

Inspired by dark, synth-pop, chilling Toronto R&B, and the melodic hip hop of the 2010s, Hunter has created a sound that has been shaped by the music that has been the soundtrack to her life. Influenced by iconic artists such as Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Ariana Grande, Drake, David Bowie, Prince, and The Weeknd, Hunter creates immersive and well-rounded music along with an image that is equal parts provocative as they are compelling.

By the age of 17, she had immersed herself in the company of industry giants, working alongside Grammy-award winning musicians and producers such as Narada Michael Walden, and working as an in-house songwriter and studio vocalist Tarpan Studios in San Francisco, CA.

Shortly after the inception of her career, she enrolled in Boston’s Berklee College of Music and quickly emerged as one of the school’s many promising, young talents.

Following her departure from Berklee, from 2017 through 2019, Hunter wrote and produced material with her core creative team for her debut EP, Scorpio Rising (April 2020). The project was supported by the singles, “Right Now” and “November” which featured an interpolation of Lady Gaga’s “Alejandro.”

Listeners can look forward to more singles and music videos dropping this year to immerse them deeper into the world Scorpio Season created when released in April.