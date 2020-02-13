Lauren Davidson ‘Love Ain’t Fair’ [Exclusive Premiere]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (February 13th, 2020) – Singer-songwriter, Lauren Davidson announces a new single, Love Ain’t Fair available on all streaming platforms on February 14th. Love Ain’t Fair was co-produced by Davidson and longtime musical partners Cristian Camilo Castro and David Michael Ricco. “I’ve been working on new music for a little while now and I’m really excited to release the first single off of this project,” explains Lauren. “This single is the title track of my new EP that I’m giving to you in 5 parts- Love Ain’t Fair EP. It’s 5 different songs about love but not your traditional love songs. Songs about finding love, losing love, fighting for love, loving yourself. This song, Love Ain’t Fair stemmed from the idea of love triangles. Sometimes you love him but he loves her and you can’t always be with the one you want to be with. Love is many different things but it isn’t fair.“ Lauren will be hosting the “Urban Country Jam” on February 22 at the Cutting Room in New York. Lauren will be sharing the stage with a number of articles including Annie Brobst, Raquel & The Wildflowers, Tommy Cole, and Lenny Martelli. You can purchase tickets by clicking here. In an exclusive feature with Digital Journal, Lauren explained her excitement for the creation of the event. “I am so excited to be hosting the first ‘Urban Country Jam’ at The Cutting Room in New York,” she said. “It has been a dream and goal of mine to continue to help country music grow in New York City by hosting events and I can’t believe it’s finally happening.” To learn more about Lauren Davidson and her music, check out her official website. Read more music press releases at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Johnny Rodriguez, JR Visions