R3HAB teams up with indie-pop powerhouse Nina Nesbitt for his new single “Family Values,” a sultry house gem with a puckish title that doesn’t necessarily mean what the lyrics are about. The track delivers instrumental melodies that build up to a percussive drop with deep, bouncy basslines that fuse seamlessly with Nina‘s soulful vocals. “Family Values” sees R3HAB returning to a groovier sound, which invites listeners to the dance floor any time of day! It also follows his recent foray into the pop world with “love u again” with Olivia Holt and his remix of Jason Derulo‘s “Take You Dancing.”

“I got to know Nina‘s voice when I remixed her ‘Somebody Special‘, and I’m happy we got to create ‘Family Values‘ together. Nina‘s writing style is clever and surprising, which makes working on songs exciting and fun. She’s got the best sense of humor and a fun outlook on the world, and I think our song captures that perfectly.” – R3HAB

“I’m so excited to collaborate with R3HAB for the second time after previously hearing him remix my song ‘Somebody Special.’ I wrote ‘Family Values‘ on a day off last festival season while sitting on a trampoline with a guitar, and it’s amazing to see where R3HAB has taken it and how it’s transformed since then.” – Nina Nesbitt

Dutch/Moroccan DJ and producer Fadi El Ghoul, better known as R3HAB, has been trailblazing his way through dance music for the better part of the last decade. From his breakthrough hit remix of Afrojack, Pitbull and Ne-Yo‘s “Give Me Everything” to his dance anthems, such as “All Around The World (La La La)” and “Lullaby,” which have collectively amassed over 600M streams, to his collaborations with the likes of ZAYN, Andy Grammer, Sofia Carson, Timmy Trumpet and more, R3HAB has proven to be one of the most talented and forward-thinking artists in the game. He partnered with Spotify and GATTÜSO to create the first-ever official “mint” single release. In 2016 he founded his label CYB3RPVNK, which passed one billion streams on its catalog within the first two years since the inception. R3HAB himself continues to evolve and diversify his sound by working with a variety of artists around the globe, experimenting with everything from hip-hop to pop through his collaborations. With his combination of innate artistry and innovative attitude, R3HAB is only beginning his journey. Keep an eye out for what’s up to next!

