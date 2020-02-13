Rachel Ohnsman Premiers Her New Video “Cliché” on The Honey Pop

FEBRUARY 13th, 2020: It’s the Valentine’s Day (or Galentine’s Day, if you please) gift that keeps on giving. Singer-songwriter Rachel Ohnsman has released her enchanting new video her latest single “Cliché” on The Honey Pop—and they’re already “singing along incessantly!”

“Cliché” does not embody your typical love song; rather than mourning a heartbreak, this song celebrates freedom. The strong-bodied piano and articulate drums pair perfectly with her light, magnificent voice to create the perfect anti-love song.

“I was asked to write a love song for a Valentine’s Day project a few years ago.” Rachel says. “Every attempt at blissful romance felt completely derived. I decided to dig into this feeling and poke fun at the love songs we hear all around us. I’ve written plenty of sad songs about heartbreak, and this song is a celebration of being on the other side.”

Rachel graduated from the Frost School of Music at University of Miami in 2018 and soon after released her debut album, Lovers which she wrote, arranged, and co-produced.

Rachel will soon be moving from Miami to New York City while she works on writing her first full-length musical.

For fans of: Sara Bareilles, Esperanza Spalding, Regina Spektor, Emily King

Images provided by: Zak Tassler