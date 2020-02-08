Singaporean singer-songwriter Annette Lee releases: Song For The Underdog

LISTEN TO “SONG FOR THE UNDERDOG”:

Singaporean director, actress and singer-songwriter Annette Lee is stepping into the spotlight. The multi-talented creative is best known for her work with the popular Singapore-based humor platforms SGAG and Nubbad TV, where she writes scripts, directs videos, and acts. Finding that delicate balance of pursuing her passions, in her spare time Annette has been working hard on her music and will be releasing her sophomore EP in 2020. Today she has unveiled the first single for fans.

The track, entitled “Song For The Underdog,” is an uplifting pop jam that’s bound to inspire listeners across the globe. In a time where social media constantly reminds us of our inadequacies, it’s easy for most of us to feel like the odds are stacked against us. “Song For The Underdog” is Annette Lee’s anthem for the average kid who was never cool or smart enough. In many ways, the single mirrors Annette’s own musical journey. Powerful and uplifting, the pop single draws us in with an urgency to keep pushing on in whatever we do.

When asked about the message behind the song, Annette shared, “Growing up, we often feel like underdogs – weak, fumbling, and seemingly overwhelmed by the odds. Inspired by many real-life ‘tortoise and hare’ stories, I wrote this song as an encouraging anthem to myself – and for anyone out there who needs to know that there is always hope if we believe.”

The EP – produced by Nashville-based hit-makers Colton Price and Jerricho Scroggins of Bridgehouse Productions – will be accompanied by a 3-part web-series entitled ‘You Only Debut Once’, with the music telling the story of a fledgling artist trying to start a music career in Singapore. Series trailer is set to drop next week.

A storyteller at heart, Annette sees her work in film, comedy and music as ways of telling tales that can create joy and impact lives.

Growing up, Annette has always been a strong creative – pursuing her passions in writing, drawing and singing. In 2011, she pursued her Bachelor’s Degree in Digital Filmmaking in Nanyang Technological University’s School of Art, Design & Media, where she wrote and directed many short films which have been screened at local and international film festivals.

During university, Annette spent her free time performing at local bars and cafes, doing many cover gigs. She also started a blog, ifonlywefartflowers.blogspot.com , where she would illustrate funny life anecdotes, as a way of de-stressing from school.

In 2015, the same year she graduated from school, one of her blog posts went viral on Facebook, and caught the eye of SGAG, a local meme page. They re-shared the post to even greater positive reception from the public. Annette subsequently joined them in 2016 and pioneered the video team at SGAG (and subsequently its YouTube platform NubbadTV), creating comedy sketches, parodies, and web-series, including funny videos created for brands. The video team has grown to more than 50 strong since then.

Annette writes, directs and acts in many of SGAG’s viral videos that most Singaporeans watch and love today, and writes the music for these videos as well. Annette holds her audiences very dear to her heart, and beyond entertaining them, she enjoys sharing with them meaningful messages that come through her music, which is centered around the themes of weakness and struggles of humanity. She released her debut EP “All Our Achilles Heels” in 2017, and her second EP “Song For The Underdog” is set to release in 2020.

All 3 of Annette’s special disciplines (filmmaking, acting, music) are harmonized into her work. Her hope is that the content she creates shares stories that encourage and inspire an audience into life, hope and love.

