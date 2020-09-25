Toronto Artist YAYA Prays for Change on Debut Single

Canadian newcomer YaYa is releasing his highly-anticipateddebut single titled “Change” with distribution via Level. This is one of those songs thatimmediately captures you – it only takes a few bars for the guitar loop and YaYa’s infectiousvoice to bring you into his world.The Texas-born, Toronto-raised vocalist wasn’t planning on this; he wasn’t planning onmaking music at all. The 21-year old 6’6 guard began the year with international basketballaspirations but global pandemic stuck him back at home in Toronto with no opportunities toplay and not even a single gym to practice in – so he began writing songs.
Releasing Thursday September 24, “Change” was written and recorded in May 2020 andshowcases the young vocalist’s knack for melody over production from Ran Beats(SahBabii, Toosii) and G Wiz (Rod Wave, Jackboy). Mixed and mastered by Myles “Losh”Schwartz (Allan Rayman, TOBi), “Change” is a proper introduction to YaYa’s ability forsongwriting and his love for the community that raised him
Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com
Official cover artwork by Christian Fortino and Drew Yorke
What do you think?