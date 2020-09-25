Toronto Artist YAYA Prays for Change on Debut Single

Canadian newcomer ​YaYa ​is releasing his highly-anticipateddebut single titled ​“Change”​ with distribution via Level. This is one of those songs thatimmediately captures you – it only takes a few bars for the guitar loop and YaYa’s infectiousvoice to bring you into his world.The Texas-born, Toronto-raised vocalist wasn’t planning on this; he wasn’t planning onmaking music at all. The 21-year old 6’6 guard began the year with international basketballaspirations but global pandemic stuck him back at home in Toronto with no opportunities toplay and not even a single gym to practice in – so he began writing songs.

Releasing Thursday September 24, “Change” was written and recorded in May 2020 andshowcases the young vocalist’s knack for melody over production from ​Ran Beats(SahBabii, Toosii) and ​G Wiz​ (Rod Wave, Jackboy). Mixed and mastered by ​Myles “Losh”Schwartz​ (Allan Rayman, TOBi), “Change” is a proper introduction to YaYa’s ability forsongwriting and his love for the community that raised him

Official cover artwork by Christian Fortino and Drew Yorke