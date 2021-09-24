Today we want to talk about the pros and cons of learning a musical instrument online. Since the spread of Covid-19, people all around the globe have been studying on the internet. From online courses to music lessons, the web has allowed us to stay on top of our education during these unprecedented times.

If you want to learn a new instrument without leaving the house, the internet has made it possible. It seems like more people than ever before are learning how to play all sorts of instruments online. With Covid-19 restrictions in place in certain countries, music teachers have been forced to advertise their services online. If you want to learn how to play an instrument, there are a few advantages and disadvantages you might want to consider first.

Pro: Learn at Your Own Pace

If you have tried to learn how to play an instrument in a classroom with others, you might have found it difficult. For some, it will take longer to improve their skills. If you are struggling to keep up with your fellow classmates, you might find the process overwhelming, especially when the teacher starts giving their pupils advanced exercises. If you find it hard to follow their instructions, you might pack in the instrument without giving it a proper go.

Hiring a personal teacher over the internet allows you to learn at your own pace. You won’t feel like you have to compete with any other students. The tutor will be able to provide you their full attention during each session. If you are struggling with certain techniques, they can help you figure it out without any added pressure from fellow students.

Con: Internet Connection

If you are spending your hard earned money on an online music teacher, you will want your computer or your smart device connected to a fast internet connection. If the internet lags while you are in the middle of a class, you and your teacher might struggle to communicate with one another. If you can’t hear what your tutor is trying to say to you, or if they can’t hear your instrument, they won’t be able to advise you on what to do.

Before paying a fee to a tutor, consider contacting them first through the same platform you will be using for your music lessons. By doing this, you will be able to figure out whether or not your connection is strong enough for music classes. Your teacher might have a preferred video calling platform, so don’t forget to ask them about the service they are currently using. If you have a weak internet connection, you might want to contact your provider about upgrading to a faster connection. Also, don’t forget to test your microphone, headphones, and any other devices you might need to use during the class.

Pros: Stream Tutorials For Free

If you want to learn how to play an instrument, but you are not in the financial position to pay for private online lessons, consider logging on to video streaming services to see the different tutorial videos available. Lots of YouTubers and TikTokers post videos of their music lessons to popular social media sites and video streaming platforms. You can access these video clips without spending a single penny!

Because these videos are rarely live, you can pause, rewind and fast forward whenever you please. You can re-watch the videos as many times as you. Popular YouTubers frequently upload new content, so you should consider subscribing to their channel so you don’t miss their latest episodes.

You can contact these tutors directly, and many of them encourage their viewers to advise them on what to do in their upcoming tutorials. If you want to learn how to play a Coldplay song, ask them to do a video on Coldplay chords. Although they might not do it, there is no harm in asking the YouTuber.

Cons: Hard To Focus

Most music teachers educate their students in a classroom. These classrooms normally consist of a musical instrument and a board for writing. There are very few things that will distract the student from focusing on their class.

However, if you are learning from home, your family members, pets, telephone, television, etc. can all cause us to take our eyes off on what needs to be done. Your tutor won’t be able to see that you have been distracted, so they won’t be able to tell you when you need to regain focus.

If you decide to take on music lessons online, take items out of the room where you will be learning that distract you. Turn off your phone or make sure that you have turned off all of your notifications and that it is on silent mode. This way you won’t be tempted to look at your phone during class.

Pros: Lots of Chords Online

Most traditional music stores stock a range of different music books, which include chords, tabs, and music sheets. However, if you like listening to modern music, it is highly unlikely you will find a music book with songs written by your favorite artist. Learning to play songs that you are familiar with makes the learning process fun and interesting. Instead of searching through all the music stores in your area, go online for chords and music sheets instead. There are plenty of websites out there that are dedicated to Chords for guitar, pianos, and other musical instruments.

Cons: Online Music Lessons is Not For Everyone

Some people need a teacher present to help them with the different techniques and skills. It can be extremely difficult to learn how to play a new instrument, especially during the early days. Some people thrive having a music teacher watching over their shoulders, while others struggle. Having an experienced tutor beside you every step of the way might suit you.

Physical classrooms seem to put pressure on some people. Many find it difficult to learn how to play when they are in a different environment, especially when they are at home.

Pros: Its Cheaper

If you are working off a tight budget, you can shop around for a teacher that you can afford. In most towns and cities, there seems to be a standard fee for music teachers, depending on their experience and the level they are teaching of course. However, because you will be able to have access to music teachers all around the globe, you are sure to find someone who will teach you how to play without breaking the bank. Although most tutors advertise their fees online, if they don’t, don’t be afraid to ask them. Some even provide new students with a free class when they sign up, while others will provide discounts for regular customers. Discounts for music lessons were normally unheard of in the past.

Conclusion

Although it might take a long time before you can produce a nice melody with your musical instrument, it is worth the stress. Playing a musical instrument has a range of mental and physical benefits. Learning how to play an instrument will give you the opportunity to be more creative, and it can help people suffering from depression and anxiety.

Although a lot of countries have managed to get a hold of Covid-19, we can expect virtual classrooms to continue. Online music classrooms are not for everybody, but it is worthwhile\ giving it a shot!