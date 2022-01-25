Protocol Recordings Kicks Off 2022 With Fusion of Electro and Retrowave “Ready Or Not” From Roc Dubloc and Gid Sedgwick

Protocol Recordings kicks off 2022 with its first release of the year from newcomer Roc Dubloc and singer/songwriter Gid Sedgwick‘s single “Ready Or Not.” The track serves as the debut on Nicky Romero‘s label for both Israeli artist Dubloc as well as the UK-based Sedgwick, and the two create a unique sonic experience with a combination of driving electro/progressive and retrowave influences. With an opening of haunting vocal riffs and a bassline that builds steadily into a drop that feels both dark and danceable, Sedgwick‘s voice lends a soulful element that takes the track to the next level, making this a strong start for Nicky Romero‘s imprint, whether you are “Ready Or Not” for it.

Founded by Nicky Romero in 2012, Protocol Recordings is one of the leading imprints for innovative electronic dance music. It boasts a roster of heavy-hitters, complemented with immensely talented up-and-comers such as Thomas Gold, Deniz Koyu, Teamworx, Futuristic Polar Bears, Trilane, Marcus Santoro, Stadiumx, Tim van Werd, Timmo Hendriks, Marc Benjamin and Nicky Romero himself, to name a few. With his unique style, Roc Dubloc has earned support from heavyweights such as Hardwell, Benny Benassi, Fedde Le Grand, and more. He has recently released his single “Plata O Plomo” on Revealed Recordings. Gid Sedgwick has recently worked with Jeffrey Sutorius, Ilan Bluestone, Maor Levi, Maduk, Omiki, and more. Listeners may recognize Sedgwick from Armin Van Buuren‘s favorite track of 2020. “Another You” with Alan Watts. As always, Protocol promises an array of ever-evolving artists and cutting-edge new music, so keep an eye out for what else they have in store for this year.

Images provided by Roc Dubloc & Gid Sedgwick