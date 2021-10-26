Protocol Recordings Releases 5-Track “Protocol Lab – ADE 2021” EP, Featuring New Music From Nicky Romero, Almero, Sisters Cap, Thomas Nan & SOLR. Out Now

After a long year and a half of no major events, Nicky Romero and the Protocol gang returned to ADE with an epic “Nicky Romero & Friends” label showcase at Amsterdam‘s iconic venue Escape, and now they’re treating fans to their annual ADE-themed release. Featuring 5 brand new tracks by Almero, Thomas Nan, Sisters Cap, SOLR and Nicky Romero himself, this year’s EP rings in music’s triumphant return to stages all over the world. True to their genre-bending style, the tracks run the gamut from progressive and big room to deep house and disco. Opening with the progressive/big room “Love Me Better” from Nicky, Protocol puts you right in the mood before taking you deeper with its follow-up “Falling Into You” from Almero. Thomas Nan makes his debut on the label with dance-worthy electro/pop fusion track “Did I Ever” with Andrew Allen, while Italian duo Sisters Cap returns to the label with disco and funky house-inspired track “Belong To Me.” Finally, SOLR closes the EP with his signature progressive sound on “Lose Control.” Fans who didn’t make it to their legendary party at the Amsterdam Dance Event can relive the spirit of it all through the label’s newest collection of tracks in the form of the Protocol Lab – ADE 2021 EP.

Founded by Nicky Romero in 2012, Protocol Recordings is one of the leading imprints for innovative electronic dance music. It boasts a roster of heavy-hitters, complemented with immensely talented up-and-comers such as Thomas Gold, Deniz Koyu, Teamworx, Futuristic Polar Bears, Trilane, Marcus Santoro, Stadiumx, Tim van Werd, Timmo Hendriks, Marc Benjamin and Nicky Romero himself, to name a few. All with a diverse range of sounds that are guaranteed to light up a dance floor. The label has cultivated a strong presence in the dance music scene from Miami Music Week to the Amsterdam Dance Event and beyond, consistently bringing the good vibes and wild nights with beloved veterans and fresh faces in the live performance circuit. Protocol‘s ADE events have a reputation for being one of the best nights in dance music all year, and this year was no different. Previously Protocol has been expanding their showcases with events at Chroma Club in Seoul, South Korea; Bone Club in Pattaya, Thailand; ORA Nightclub in Miami, London‘s Ministry of Sound and hosted their own stage at Medusa Festival in Spain and Hungary‘s Balaton Sound, to name a few. Expect more cutting-edge new music and exciting concepts coming very soon!

Images provided by Kevin Anthony Canales