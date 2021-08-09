Purple Fly Welcomes Laidback Luke to the Label’s Roster with “Cielo,” BLVD. & Laidback Luke’s First Collaboration

Dance Music veteran Laidback Luke joins NFT-fueled label Purple Fly with his new single “Cielo,” for which he joined forces with Miami-based BLVD.. The track brings the best elements of both techno and big-room melodies; it opens with a driving, deep bassline that gives way to goosebump-inducing ethereal vocals and cinematic synths, conjuring images of larger-than-life big room tracks that live forever in every raver’s memory. The underground appeal of “Cielo” combined with its emotive elements make it a unique addition to Purple Fly, which has previously released tracks from BLVD., Fatman Scoop, Shaquille O’Neal, Sevenn, and more.

Purple Fly is an independent imprint utilizing crypocurrency’s hottest frontier as a platform for the spectrum of electronic music. The label’s goal is to support collaborations of all forms of art, connecting music and stunning visuals for an immersive experience that spans the sonic realms of trance to trap. Purple Fly releases NFT directly on its official website with each music drop, enabling artists to have access to direct support from their fan base while expressing their creativity. BLVD.‘s raw, real style represents the grit of everything that is associated with the hard asphalt, raw metal, and true essence of a “boulevard.” Although early on in his career, he has already garnered millions of plays and support from the world’s top DJs. After becoming a leading artist during EDM‘s heyday, Laidback Luke has established himself as a leading talent scout in the industry and has built an impressive musical empire. However, Luke has never been one to slack on producing himself – he has recently continued his dancefloor domination with a series of tracks produced with Afrojack, KURA, Will Sparks, A-Trak, Steve Aoki, and more. Keep an eye out for more groundbreaking releases from Purple Fly in the near future!

Images provided by BLVD. & Laidback Luke