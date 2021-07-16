QUIX Brings the Energy With New Drum & Bass Release “Make Up Your Mind” With Jaden Michaels. Out Now on Dim Mak

QUIX returns to Steve Aoki‘s Dim Mak imprint with his new single “Make Up Your Mind,” featuring Nashville singer/songwriter Jaden Michaels, a drum & bass gem with QUIX‘s signature emotive punch. The heavy DnB influence pays homage to QUIX‘s homeland New Zealand, where this dynamic music genre has always had a powerful following. “Make Up Your Mind” opens with a heartfelt, soulful voice by Jaden and rides on a steadily building bassline that culminates in a high-energy, goosebump-inducing drop. The track follows QUIX‘s earlier release “IDK Vol. 2” from earlier this year and is his second collaboration with Jaden Michaels, after 2018’s “Giving Up” who released recently her solo single “Every Last Thing.” Read on for QUIX‘s story on how “Make Up Your Mind” came to be.

“I actually started writing this beat last year during a twitch stream; funnily enough, Jaden had already sent me the topline months before. Essentially, I mashed up the beat with her vocal and surprised myself with how well they worked together. I’ve never made a DnB song like this before, and I wanted to challenge myself to incorporate the mainstream style with my signature style. Thank you for listening, and hope you enjoyed yourself, especially on that last drop” – QUIX

Hailing all the way from New Zealand, QUIX initially traveled to North America in 2017 for 10 shows and finished up doing an astonishing 42 stops. He has been tearing up the trap scene ever since, continuously shaking the new ground with his unique sound design. Coming off three headline tours in 2018, including Coachella and support on Steve Aoki‘s Kolony tour, QUIX had a break-out year with his “Illusions EP” on Dim Mak. It has racked up millions of plays and creatively merged genres with powerful vocals while staying true to QUIX‘s signature sound. He has also been honored by Spotify to feature on the cover of their two biggest international dance playlists, “Mint” and “Dance Rising,” and officially remixed the likes of Steve Aoki, GASHI, RL Grime, and more. Jaden Michaels is an American singer, songwriter, and musician. In her career as a songwriter, she has collaborated with some of pop music’s biggest stars, including Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Carly Rae Jepsen, Robin Thicke, and more. In 2012 and 2013 Jaden co-wrote one of the songs performed on the season finale of American Idol. Her songwriting work on Carly Rae Jepsen‘s album “Kiss” received the 2013 Juno Award for “Album of the Year.” Stay tuned for more music coming from these exciting and talented artists very soon.

More info on QUIX / Jaden Michaels / Dim Mak:

Read more music articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by QUIX