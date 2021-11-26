R3HAB and Lukas Graham Team Up For Personal and Inspiring Fusion of Dance and Country/Folk – “Most People.” The Next Track From R3HAB’s Upcoming Album

R3HAB teams up with the GRAMMY-nominated Lukas Graham for his newest single “Most People,” which shows the veteran DJ, producer, and label head showcasing his softer sonic side. R3HAB detours from his signature sonic lane to explore a fresh fusion of electronic dance sounds with country and folk vibes, opening with lilting guitar instrumentals that let singer Lukas Forchhammer‘s soulful voice shine through. With lyrics about not giving up on love during tough times and an uplifting chorus of organic melodies, “Most People” is a heartfelt song guaranteed to hit you in the feels and remember all of the good times through the bad. The track follows R3HAB‘s recent releases “Sad Boy” with Jonas Blue, Ava Max, Kylie Cantrall, and “Runaway” with Sigala and JP Cooper. Lukas Graham made serious waves with their 2016 hit “7 Years” – which went multi-platinum and earned them three GRAMMY nominations – and never looked back. Lukas continues to weave the stories of his life into songs like “Most People.”

“I had the pleasure of remixing “Share That Love” for Lukas last year, and we are excited to now release “Most People” as well. I’ve always admired how Lukas uses his platform to spread positivity and make the world brighter and more resilient. ‘Most People‘ is a record celebrating the rewards of putting in the work. Tomorrow is not promised, so we need to recognize and celebrate the good things we have today. I hope this record encourages our listeners to live openly and love deeply.” – R3HAB

“I’ve seen a lot of people break up when things got tough, but I’ve found the rewards of working through difficult times to be immense. The love I have for my wife hasn’t changed, but the circumstances of our love and our life have. Addressing our needs in a social and romantic context is imperative. Working with R3HAB has been awesomely smooth, and I love how versatile he is, probably why this collab has felt so easy. ‘Most People‘ reminds me of beach parties, late-night BBQs and all the good stuff.” – Lukas Graham

Dutch-Moroccan Multi-Platinum DJ and producer Fadil El Ghoul, better known as R3HAB, has been trailblazing his way through dance music for the better part of the last decade. From his breakthrough remixes for Rihanna, Drake, Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers, Lady Gaga, to anthems such as Gold– and Platinum-certified “All Around The World (La La La)” and “Lullaby,” to his collaborations with the likes of Luis Fonsi, Sean Paul, ZAYN, Andy Grammer, Smokepurpp, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, JP Cooper, Sigala, Ava Max, Jonas Blue and more, R3HAB has proven to be one of the most talented and forward-thinking artists in the game, whose work collected over 5B streams to date. In 2016 R3HAB founded his label CYB3RPVNK, which has passed 4B streams across all platforms since its inception. R3HAB himself continues to evolve and diversify his sound by working with a variety of artists around the globe, pushing the boundaries of dance music as he collaborates across genres and languages. In 2020 alone R3HAB celebrated over 900M Spotify streams. He is currently the most discovered artist on Spotify, one of Spotify’s top 200 most streamed artists across all genres worldwide, and ranked #12 on prestigious DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs chart. With his combination of innate artistry and innovative attitude, in 2021 R3HAB is continuing his journey among electronic music’s elite.

Since his eponymous global debut in 2016, GRAMMY Award-nominated multi-platinum artist Lukas Graham has solidified his status as one of the biggest breakout acts in music. His multi-platinum song “Love Someone,” from 2018’s “3 (The Purple Album),” has now been streamed more than 1B times worldwide and is 18 x certified platinum across multiple continents, with performances on Good Morning America, American Idol, The Bachelorette, Dancing with the Stars, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Late Night with Seth Meyers, LIVE with Kelly & Ryan, and more. Lukas Graham became a breakthrough star with his 2016 self-titled debut album, spawning the 7 x platinum, 3 x GRAMMY nominated hit “7 Years,” which has now been streamed 3B times globally. The smash was the highest-selling single by a debut artist in 2016, and catapulted the Danish superstar to sold-out tours around the world, critical acclaim from the likes of The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Billboard, and countless television performances, including The GRAMMY Awards and the MTV Video Music Awards, where he was also nominated for “Best New Artist.” The song transformed Lukas‘ life into a whirlwind – a world away from his beginnings, born on a couch in Christiania, an impoverished quasi-commune located in the center of Copenhagen. He most recently unveiled his latest track “Call My Name,” following his emotionally charged single “Happy For You,” paving the way for much more to come from Lukas very soon.

