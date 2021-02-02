R3HAB Smokepurpp and Russian TikTok star Rakhim Release New Single “Fendi”

R3HAB once again crosses genres and cultures by joining forces with Miami rapper Smokepurpp and Russian TikTok star Rakhim for a multi-lingual single “Fendi,” originally a viral on TikTok, which positions itself as one of R3HAB’s most daring productions yet. Opening with a hard-hitting and rhythmic tempo, the track first ventures into the realm of hip-hop influences with rap lyrics and the title’s catchy vocal hook. Fans will recognize the subtle but confident shift to R3HAB‘s signature electronic bass style in the second verse as a slapping bassline takes over. Smokepurpp and Rakhim trade off vocal duties in both English and Rakhim‘s native Russian language, making “Fendi” full of surprises to keep listeners on their toes. The story behind the song started with a post on R3HAB’s Instagram account calling on Smokepurpp to team up for a rework. The response came quickly from the American rapper, who was more than happy to jump on board. If this new release is any indication of what 2021 has in store for R3HAB, we can’t wait to hear more!

“I’m always keen on working with artists from different music cultures and learning from them. It was a real blast working with Rakhim and Smokepurpp, who are really talented and both pioneers in their fields. What we came up with feels modern and breaks down so many genre barriers.” – R3HAB

“When I created the track ‘Fendi,’ my goal was to make it a worldwide hit. And when R3HAB and Smokepurpp offered me a feat, I realized that this was another step towards my goal. I’m sure that collaboration with such cool artists will give “Fendi” its second life and take it to the next level. You’re gonna love it.” – Rakhim

“I’ve been planning a lot of EDM/house type music for 2021, and I’m excited that one of the first drops was with R3HAB & that we were able to collab with Rakhim. I have a ton of Russian & Eastern European fans, and it’s dope to get to do so many collabs with artists over there. Hopefully, we’ll all be back on the road to perform this one soon.” – Smokepurpp

Dutch/Moroccan DJ and producer Fadil El Ghoul, better known as R3HAB, has been trailblazing his way through dance music for the better part of the last decade. From his breakthrough hit remix of Afrojack, Pitbull and Ne-Yo‘s “Give Me Everything” to his dance anthems, such as “All Around The World (La La La)” and “Lullaby,” which have collectively amassed over 600M streams, to his collaborations with the likes of ZAYN, Andy Grammer, Sofia Carson, Timmy Trumpet and more, R3HAB has proven to be one of the most talented and forward-thinking artists in the game. He partnered with Spotify and GATTÜSO to create the first-ever official “mint” single release. In 2016 he founded his label CYB3RPVNK, which passed one billion streams on its catalog within the first two years since its inception. R3HAB himself continues to evolve and diversify his sound by working with a variety of artists around the globe, experimenting with everything from hip-hop to pop through his collaborations. With his combination of innate artistry and innovative attitude, in 2021 R3HAB is continuing his journey among electronic music’s elite.

Rakhim Abramov is a young hip-hop performer who, in half a year of his musical career, has released seven tracks under the name Rakhim, two of which have become hits throughout Russia and the CIS. Also, success came from America and Europe through TikTok and the top charts on Spotify and Apple Music. Rakhim‘s work is different from all other artists, and this allows him to rapidly increase a new audience and win the hearts of listeners.

Omar Jeffery Pineiro, known professionally as Smokepurpp, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Originally a record producer, Pineiro later found success on the audio distribution platform Soundcloud, which resulted in a joint venture record deal with Alamo Records and Interscope Records. Next, Pineiro released his commercial debut single, “Audi.” The single soon became his biggest song with over 78 million plays on SoundCloud and 173 million streams on Spotify. It was followed by a release of his debut commercial mixtape Deadstar, including features from artists such as Chief Keef, Juicy J, and Travis Scott. The mixtape peaked at number 42 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. In 2018 Smokepurpp released two singles from the then-forthcoming “Bless Yo Trap” mixtape called “123” and “Do Not Disturb“, the latter of which features Lil Yachty and Offset from Migos.

