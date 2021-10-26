R3HAB’s “Runaway” with Sigala & JP Cooper Receives A Bold House Remix From Indonesian Trio Weird Genius

After releasing dance-pop fusion “Runaway” with Sigala and JP Cooper, R3HAB‘s summertime anthem and the first track from his forthcoming 3rd album, it receives a unique remix from upcoming sensations Weird Genius. The original’s soulful vocals still shine through on the opening, but the twist comes in Weird Genius‘s gritty, bass-centric touch. The talented newcomers incorporate stabbing synths and wobbly basslines that lend a darker but still high-energy element to the track. If the original serves as a heartfelt and inspiring message about chasing your dreams, Weird Genius‘s remix is the after-dark version where those dreams become hedonistic temptations.

The Indonesia-based trio has been making waves across Southeast Asia. In 2020 they released “Hush” with Yellow Claw, which is currently at 12M streams on Spotify, and signed with Astralwerks with “LATHI” (currently 53M streams on Spotify and over 200M across all platforms). “LATHI“‘s global popularity trained all eyes on Weird Genius, and we can’t wait to see what they do next as they expand their global imprint by partnering with heavyweights like R3HAB, who was the first major artist to recognize Weird Genius‘s talent, and officially remixed “LATHI.”

Dutch–Moroccan Multi-Platinum DJ and producer Fadil El Ghoul, better known as R3HAB, has been trailblazing his way through dance music for the better part of the last decade. From his breakthrough remixes for Rihanna, Drake, Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers, Lady Gaga, to anthems such as Gold– and Platinum-certified “All Around The World (La La La)” and “Lullaby,” to his collaborations with the likes of Luis Fonsi, Sean Paul, ZAYN, Andy Grammer, Smokepurpp, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, JP Cooper, Sigala, Ava Max, Jonas Blue and more, R3HAB has proven to be one of the most talented and forward-thinking artists in the game, whose work collected over 5B streams to date. In 2016 R3HAB founded his label CYB3RPVNK, which has passed 4B streams across all platforms since its inception. R3HAB himself continues to evolve and diversify his sound by working with a variety of artists around the globe, pushing the boundaries of dance music as he collaborates across genres and languages. In 2020 alone R3HAB celebrated over 900M Spotify streams. He is currently the most discovered artist on Spotify, one of Spotify’s top 200 most streamed artists across all genres worldwide, and ranked #12 on prestigious DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs chart. With his combination of innate artistry and innovative attitude, in 2021 R3HAB is continuing his journey among electronic music’s elite.

More info on R3HAB / Sigala / JP Cooper / Weird Genius / CYB3RPVNK:

Read more music articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by CYBERPVNK