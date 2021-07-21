Music

R&B ARTIST SANI KNIGHT RELEASES NEW SINGLE “DARK PLACE”

by Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Sani Knight

July 21, 2021 Today, R&B artist Sani Knight released his new single “Dark Place.” Sani Knight is an 18 year old Los Angelesnative, who fell in love with music at age 10 through influences The Weekend and Eminem. Within the last year, he’s released music for the first time, and “Dark Place” is the first of 5 tracks that make up Heaven Seems So Far Away.

Sani Knight is a selftaught pianist whose versatile sound encompasses Middle Eastern influence, R&B, rap, and electronic music. He hopes to bring Middle Eastern representation to popular music, while “speaking to anyone going through something that makes them feel stuck or misplaced.” With an organic approach to his writing, all songs capture his personal experiences and are brought to life with those he works with. He’s found a great team with producer Bosquet (1/2 of Pixel Terror) and creative director Nikoli Party (Wallows, Foster the People).

Image provided by Nikoli Partiyeli

