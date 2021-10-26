R&B SONGBIRD RAICHE RELEASES FIERY NEW SINGLE BURN YOUR CLOTHES

ATLANTA, GA – Superb R&B vocalist and statuesque beauty Raiche has released a hot new single entitled “Burn Your Clothes,” the first from her upcoming project, LOVELAND. An equally powerful official visualizer, directed by Roxana Baldovin, is now streaming on Raiche’s YouTube channel. Since her 2018 debut, the “Money Pies” vocalist has been acclaimed for her undeniable talent and hard hitting musical anthems.

“When will you learn?” is the question Raiche asks as she belts out the song’s climatic high point. Saddened over her lover’s “stupid sorrys” for his desertion of her, burning his clothes is the only remedy that will cure her pain. “I lay up all day right where you should have been. I thought you loved me. Clearly you don’t. And you apologize and I can’t do nothin’ with your stupid sorrys so I’ll burn your clothes.” The visual’s symbolic end films Raiche confidently walking away from a home that, inside, is blazed with fire and smoke from her lover’s burning clothes.

Her 2019 debut EP “Drive” also gained positive reception from music critics such as Rated R&B. “For Drive being her (Raiche) first project, it makes you look forward to what’s coming next from this rising artist,” wrote Danielle Brissett. The album’s title track was also “featured in Netflix’s Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.”

Raiche has also been credited for her stellar live sets at, most recently, the Austin Parks Foundation’s Austin City Limits Music Festival (Austin, TX), NBCUniversal’s nationally syndicated Kelly Clarkson Show and at the June 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

Raiche’s 2020 hit single “Pick A Side” has garnered five million streams globally and peaked at #2 at national R&B radio outlets. “Billboard Magazine” also featured her in its article “15 Hip-Hop & R&B Artists to Watch in 2021.” In addition, she has also been named as an iHeartRadio On the Verge Artist. To date, Raiche’s catalog has been streamed nearly 17M times.

About Raiche

With her breezy vocals and refreshingly unique singing style, Raiche has proven herself to be a breath of fresh air. Born and raised in Pittsfield, MA, Raiche devoted her energies towards music from an early age, uploading cover videos to YouTube that almost immediately earned her online applause. Her musical dreams almost came to a halt following high school graduation but some encouraging words from her beloved Nana eventually led her to Boston, where she met and began being mentored by DJ Knock Out. The local legend soon introduced Raiche to her GDE production team as well as to award-winning songwriter and producer Prince Charlez (Rihanna,Beyoncé, Usher), who promptly signed the gifted young vocalist to his recently launched Island Prolific imprint at Atlantic Record

Images provided by Ask April Love