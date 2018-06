Reggae Singer and Songwriter 1 Zeal, based in Johannesburg, South Africa is back again with another sensational love tune titled “Memories”. Recorded on the Cotton Swab Riddim and produced by Pure Music Productions. The captivating song is laced with soulful harmonies​, infectious nostalgic lyrics, and rhythms that would grip your heart from first listen.”

