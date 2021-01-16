Rising Musician and Model CEZUR III Drops First Single of 2021 “F.A.B.C”

(LOS ANGELES, January 15th, 2021) Hip-hop recording artist and model Cezur III released today the music video for his latest single “F.A.B.C.” Watch HERE. The hard-hitting freestyle track was produced by Sam Affar and showcases the buzzing rapper’s ability to effortlessly ride the song’s bass heavy beat. “F.A.B.C” made its debut across all digital streaming platforms on Thursday, January 14th. Listen HERE.

Fresh off the heels of the Brooklyn based rapper’s December release, “DRINKS ON ME,” “F.A.B.C” marks the latest single to be featured on Cezur’s debut EP, BK BABY, set to release later this year.

ABOUT CEZUR III:

Hailing from Brooklyn, NY, rapper and fashion model Cezur III is one to watch on the music scene. His sound is a unique fusion of House, Punk, and Hip-Hop; a perfect melting pot of culture and sounds, a nod to his old stomping grounds in New York. His signature dreads and swagger caught the attention of the fashion world, and shortly after he found himself modeling for outlets like Vogue, and sparking interest from the likes of Hypebeast, Revolt TV , Rolling Stone and more. Most recently, he modeled in GQ with Kate McKinnon, and was featured in a global in-store/online campaign for Nike and All-Saints. Cezur is no stranger to the industry, having worked closely with producers like Bijan Amir, who produced the Migos’ Platinum selling, “Ric Flair Drip”, Lil Wayne and Jay Roc’s “Bing James” to name a few.

Images provided by Ludovica Forcina