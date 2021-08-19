RISING R&B ARTIST SANI KNIGHT RELEASES NEW SINGLE “TOO DEEP”

August 18, 2021 – Today, R&B artist Sani Knight released his emotional new single “Too Deep.” It is the second single of five that make up Heaven Seems So Far Away, slated for release later this year. The first track, “Dark Place,” caught the attention of Sparky, Mundane Magazine, Cliche Magazine, and more.

“Creates a futuristic vibe that could be found aboard a spaceship as easily as in a club basement . . . with a cloud of angst and gloom” – Sparky

Sani Knight is an 18 year old Los Angeles-native, whose sound is the product of his environment and experiences. He fell in love with music at age 10 after discovering The Weekend and Eminem, and combined that with Middle Eastern and electronic influences. His latest single is about “realizing you’re in an unhealthy relationship once you’re too deep to let go.”

He’s a self taught pianist hoping to bring Middle Eastern representation to popular music. With an organic approach to his writing, all songs are honest, dark sentiments brought to life with those he works with – producer Bosquet (1/2 of Pixel Terror) and creative director Nikoli Party (Wallows, Foster the People).

Advance listen of Heaven Seems So Far Away available upon request.

Images provided by Nikoli Partiyeli