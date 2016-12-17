Rising Star: Claudio Muzik

The first thing I noticed about producer, singer, and composer Luís Cláudio da Silva do Espírito Santo Carvalho was not his incredibly long name, but his intriguing sound and rich history. The Angolan and Portuguese singer, known simply as Claudio Muzik and for his song “Tisouru Di Nha Vida,” masterfully blends his roots with his musical influences like iconic pop and R&B singers Michael Jackson, R. Kelly, and Maxwell for one very unique sound. From running his own record label, Melosom Music, to releasing a new EP, Real Real Love, this rising star does it all and has his sights set on 2017.

Cliché: I’m sure you get this a lot, but your real name is very long. Can you tell us the meaning of each word in your name?

Claudio Muzik: The six names are definitely quite long. My first two names, Luís Cláudio, were taken from a soap actor, according to my mother. Silva is from my mother’s side, and according to Portuguese history, this name was given to many Jewish families that were forced to change religion and become Christians centuries ago. Espirito Santo means “Holy Spirit” and it comes from my father’s side. Finally, Cavalho, my last name, is also from my father’s side and is the name of a species of tree.

Who or what inspired you to get started in music?

My older brother was definitely one of my inspirations. I remember when I was younger, he had a band and used to play his Yamaha keyboards, which sometimes he allowed me to use. He also had a small collection of vinyls like Tracy Chapman, Fine Young Cannibals, and Michael Jackson that had some influence over my style.

Did any other artists influence your style? Do you have any favorites?

I grew up listening to different genres and artists. Tracy Chapman, The Police, Michael Jackson, Livity (Cape Verde), Mobass (Cape Verde), and a lot of pop and techno. I have a lot of favorites, but Michael Jackson, Maxwell, and R. Kelly were some of the influences I had growing up.

How would you describe your musical style?

Nowadays, I describe it as being more mature. The different things in life I went through have helped me reach the sound I have today.

Congratulations on your new EP! How long did it take to put together?

Thanks. The Real Real Love EP took one year because I wasn’t happy with the sound of some instruments in one of the songs, so I decided to take my time to make it sound good. After having the guitars played by Jorge Semedo and changing some of the sounds, the song became just like I wanted.

Do you write your own music or do you collaborate with someone?

Nowadays, I do write most of my songs myself, but when I need some help to take the song to the next level, having some help [is great].

How did you come up with the name for one of your songs, “Lovcide” (Love + Suicide)? What is the significance of its meaning?

The title just came as a eureka moment while I was writing the lyrics in the studio. I wanted the title to express the memories I had when writing the lyrics because a part of the song was based on a heartbreak I had a long time ago.

When did you decide to start Melosom Music and who are your hottest artists that you have signed?

Melosom Music was legally established in 2013, but at the beginning, I used to call my label Brooklyn Street Productions because of joke my friends used to make about my neighborhood. I decided to change the name and step up to avoid looking like a record label from USA. GS is currently the only artist under my umbrella, and I believe he can achieve great things in his career. I’m faithful that one day the door to success will open for him.

Tell us about your experiences growing up in Luanda, Angola. What did you like about it? What didn’t you like?

Growing up in Luanda, my hometown, brings a lot of memories, good and bad. We call it the urban jungle where everyone wants to be the lion. I love my town and I always will. I like the people, the beaches, the hustle, the food, the music, friends, and family. Violence and poverty are two things that are growing due to the high unemployment rate, and I believe it takes the good out of my city.

Are there any artists that you’d like to collaborate with?

I would love to work with Maxwell or Adele. They are two artists that, in my opinion, have powerful messages in their lyrics and still sing with their hearts, instead of becoming commercial and just doing it for the money.

What do you love doing most: producing, performing, or composing?

Producing is my favorite of all. I love the entire process, from the sound selection to mixing.

Tell us about your family. Do you have someone special in your life?

I’m happily married to my wife and my Queen, Ana Luisa, and we have a beautiful daughter, Mia. Both are two of my greatest blessings in life.

What can we expect from you in 2017 and beyond?

2017 will be the year that I will just do songs in English and I have plans to release two new albums next year. I have planned my record label to grow and sign new artists in the following years.

How can people purchase your music and follow you?

My music is only available on digital stores and streaming services worldwide (iTunes, Apple Music, Tidal, Spotify, Google Play, Amazon and others). Visit my official website, claudiomuzik.com.

Rising Star: Claudio Muzik: Photographed by Wagner Tarso