Rising Star Iris Gold Releases New Single, “Girl Pick Up Your Drum

(New York, NY – August 13, 2021) Rising star and Bay Street Records recording artist Iris Gold welcomes you back into her world of ‘hippie hop’ as she continues her journey to collaborate with award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer, and Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart on her new single, “Girl Pick Up Your Drum (GPUYD),” to be released on all streaming platforms on Friday, August 13, 2021. You can listen HERE.

The recording for GPUYD was completed between sessions at Stewart’s Bay Street Records Recording Studio in the Caribbean and Willie Mitchell’s Royal Studios in Memphis, Tennessee. The new track, produced and mixed by Stewart, also features him on Acoustic 6 String, Acoustic 12 String, Electric Guitar, Keyboards (Electric Piano), Percussion, and background vocals. The new album will be released under Stewart’s famed Bay Street Records imprint in February 2022.

Gold, born in London but raised in Denmark, quickly made noise in the music industry, attracting attention from stars as diverse as Miguel, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, and Robbie Williams. Elle Magazine recently noted about Iris’s magical musical powers: “Iris Gold has got it all – The looks & the charm to take over the world.”

Stewart commented, “Working with Iris was an amazing experience. She’s on fire in every possible way. We recorded an incredible album of which this is the first track and she put as much into it as she possibly could; including turning up every day ready to be filmed or ready to write a new song…anything you could possibly imagine. She was always on time and ready for a challenge and she nailed it every single time. She’s a star if ever I saw one and she lives it every day.” Gold’s ongoing relationship with Stewart is just another win for the talented artist, who has continually impressed the music industry with her revelatory approach to genre-blending.

“‘Girl Pick Up Your Drum’ is a metaphor for strength,” she explains. “Don’t feel like you have to follow the rules fabricated years ago but still exist…created by society or men’s ideas of what woman should be. Let’s break the rules, beat the drum as one. I hope this will be something people would want to stand by with me.”

Few can harness the unique vision of musical pioneers quite like the iconic Stewart, which is why Gold has jumped at the opportunity to work with him. Together, they’ll continue to develop her peerless style, tapping into her “hippie hop” vibe to further build on Gold’s one-of-a-kind sound.

A multi-faceted entertainer, Iris Gold is poised to make her mark. Capitalizing on the recent buzz surrounding the emerging talent, William Morris Endeavor recently signed Gold for worldwide representation.

Image provided by Bay Street Records