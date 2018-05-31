Music

Rodes Rollins is back in full force with her new single, “Nasty Woman”

Originally hailing from Colorado, Rodes Rollins draws much of her storytelling inspiration from western landscapes and sounds, and likes to refer to her music as “cowgirl poetry”.  Think First Aid Kit meets Warpaint meets Lana Del Rey… Rollins’ recordings feature some of the top players in the game including Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint, Matthew Compton of Electric Guest, Greg Rogove of Devendra Banhart, and Kane Ritchotte of Portugal, The Man which led to major buzz upon the release of her debut Young Adult last year. Now, Rodes Rollins is back in full force with her new single “Nasty Woman,” a long overdue feminist anthem.

 

 

