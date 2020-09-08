Ronnie Watts is Here to Get You Through Heartbreak

“Heartbreak, but make it pop music” is how singer-songwriter Ronnie Watts describes her unique sound. The Rochester native continues to show her growth as an artist by taking creative control of her work. From artwork to videos and beyond, Ronnie Watts is displaying her vision for her growing global audience. Her myriad of talents can be seen and heard in her upcoming debut EP, ‘I DON’T TRUST U AT ALL’, set to release on September 25th, 2020.

The lead single, “Sad Summer” set the stage for the project and has been hailed as a “lush pop affair… bridging 1989-era Taylor Swift with tinges of Lorde and Halsey”.

Listen to “Sad Summer” here!

We caught up with Ronnie Watts to discuss her inspirations, her sound and her upcoming EP!

How has quarantine been for you?

Boring! Spring sucked. I didn’t have much motivation to write, and I felt like I was living the same day again and again in zombie mode. I think a lot of people felt that way. It makes me more grateful to be around my friends and family now though. Who would’ve thought we would ever have to separate from each other for months on end? The whole thing is pretty wild. I have spent a lot of my quarantine working on my EP and working remotely with Harper James, an awesome producer. It was lots of emails and texts and calls. It was really fun to work on and we’re so happy with how it turned out.

How would you describe your sound?

If my music was a person I think she’d be an emo, grungy, fairy bubblegum princess. It’s pop with a dose of heartbreak. I write all of my songs on guitar or piano, but I’m a sucker for synths, so it’s really fun merging the acoustic world with the pop/alternative world when we start producing.

Tell me about your upcoming debut EP.

I’ve been working on the EP for over a year now without even knowing I was. I had a lot of things on my chest and working on these songs helped me through it all. It was only after writing dozens of songs last summer did I realize that it would be cool to release them. This EP is pretty personal to me. It’s about losing all your trust in someone. Trust is really important to me. I think in a lot of ways it’s more important than love. Because no matter how much you love someone, if your trust is broken, it destroys everything. That’s why the phrase “I don’t trust you at all” feels so complex to me. I wanted the songs on the EP to show the complexity of being hurt by a person you really care about so I hope people can connect to it.

I heard that you love to take creative control with your projects. What is your process like when it comes to creating new music and visuals?

Haha you’re right! I honestly would hate having someone tell me what to do creatively all the time. My ideas for songs and visuals come pretty naturally. I try not to rush or force anything. When I think of an idea I can’t rest until it’s come to life. A lot of what you see is homemade. I write my songs in my room, and my visuals are shot mostly on an iPhone with the help of my family or friends. I like it that way, I don’t want anything to ever feel manufactured or fake.

Who are some of your music inspirations?

The 1975, Lorde, Taylor Swift, they’ve definitely been big influences for me. All of their lyrics are next level, and they have such a distinct sound. Not to mention their performances are out of this world. The way they connect with people through their music is amazing. All of them have inspired me and my music so much. I think you can hear their influence on the EP. Real life experiences influence my music a lot too. Every song I write has to mean something personal to me. This EP is no exception. It’s basically my diary put to music.

What’s next for you?

Music, music and more music! Obviously I would love to go on tour, but some outside variables are kinda stopping that from happening right now. So we’ll see. I’m really excited to see what happens next!

Images Provided by Kiran Gidda