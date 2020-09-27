Sally Boy drops new freespirited single “Sippy Cup”

PRESS QUOTES:

“The self-titled single, ‘Sally Boy,’ proves to be the young writer’s true introduction, unadulterated and honest.” – Ones to Watch

“He’s just a brand spanking new artist to us all but…

this kid’s oozing with potential” – Fashionably Early

“Having played the piano since age two and guitar since five,

Sally Boy makes basement pop that feels a bit more elevated; he

has a lifetime of experience under his belt.” – Off the Cassette

21-year-old Erez Potok-Holmes decided to rewrite his own history by creating a musical alter-ego: Sally Boy. Born in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Erez was raised in a family of novelists (his grandfather was a particularly popular Jewish author.) Erez admits he must “have the writer gene in [his] bones” and cautiously credits his family for his penchant for songwriting.

Though the music came naturally to him throughout his life, Erez found himself becoming more and more concerned of what others thought of him. And according to him, that’s what his new project Sally Boy is all about. “By re-naming myself ‘Sally Boy,’ I’m creating a version of me that I would have been if I didn’t get social anxiety in high school, feeling the need to fit in with everyone else,” he reflects. Sally Boy expands the possibilities of how Erez sees his own identity. He says that now that he’s able to appreciate his full self – including any femininity or weirdness he used to suppress. His identity cannot be compartmentalized.

This sense of self-assured freedom is reflected in the music he makes as well. Though his upcoming EP, due in October 2020, is thematically consistent, with each track centering around stories of coming-of-age, early love and personal identity, his songwriting is as eclectic as his personality and his influences, ranging anywhere from the pop-centric “Sippy Cup” to R&B.

But before Erez Potok-Holmes became Sally Boy, he was a dedicated indie rocker, touring (mostly) the East Coast with his band during summer vacations and playing one-off gigs in the Philly basement scene. Though their shows grew to 500-cap rooms and the group was offered an indie label deal, Erez felt that the band was not supposed to be his career, and he ended up leaving the group around the time he released his first single under “Sally Boy.”

Looking back at it, Erez knew he had to leave at some point. A recent transplant to Los Angeles, his life is hectic enough as it is. Between the songwriting sessions with his friends, practicing guitar, going to school, and joking around on social media, he is constantly working. “I already have the next project going,” the artist admits.

He promises that everything in the future will come as a surprise… but that’s the whole point. With Sally Boy, Erez Potok-Holmes refuses to hold anything back, and he is more than ready to show you what he’s made of.

___________________________________

FOLLOW SALLY BOY:

Read more music articles at Cliché.Images provided by Ourros.