Salvatore Ganacci Releases Anime-Inspired House Single and Music Video “Fight Dirty.” His Debut on MDLBeast Records

MDLBeast Records welcomes Salvatore Ganacci with his new single “Fight Dirty,” a unique house track accompanied by a visually stunning music video. Inspired by the Japanese composer Toshiyuki Kimori‘s record “Dirty Fight,” it opens with an energetic, driving beat, while Ganacci ups the ante with a bouncy buildup and groovy vocal riffs for a bit of 80s disco influence. The music video is an Anime-infused animation and takes the viewer on a wild journey as our protagonist attempts to battle the infamous Ganacci gang and its thugs. It draws inspiration from classic films like “Cowboy Bebop” and “Fist of the North Star” and features cameo appearances from several characters from Salvatore‘s own sketches and previous music videos. “Fight Dirty” follows MDLBeast Records‘ “Toxic Romance” from Cosmicat, and earlier “Testarossa” from Butch and R3HAB‘s “Sorry I Missed Your Call (Ringtone).” Check out both the track and video for the full experience.

Swedish artist Salvatore Ganacci has always forged a lane he can uniquely call his own. He made serious waves in the electronic scene in 2019 with his cult-classic music video “Horse” on Skrillex‘s OWSLA label and has since established himself as an unmatched visual artist. Taking a unique approach of pairing his music with stunning visuals, Ganacci has had a succession of eye-catching releases with the likes of Tommy Cash and more. His release “Fight Dirty” brings him to join the exciting ranks of MDLBeast Records. and is Salvatore‘s 2nd release this month, after “Step-Grandma.” Stay tuned for more music.

More info on Salvatore Ganacci / MDLBeast:

Read more music articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Salvatore Ganacci