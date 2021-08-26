Sam Blacky Releases Debut EP, 5-Track “Summer Solstice.” Out Now on Her Own Imprint Stabby Records

After consistently releasing her tracks “Too Late,” “No More,” “Body” and “Paradise” earlier this year, the dynamic LA-based artist Sam Blacky drops her debut “Summer Solstice” EP. In addition to previously released singles, it also features Sam‘s brand new production “La Noche” with singer/songwriter Elisa Gold, a deep and groovy vocal house gem that will transport you to a crowded, sweaty tropical paradise where revelers from around the globe dance the night away. Always one to create a vibe through her music, Sam Blacky‘s first EP on her label Stabby Records is clearly inspired by her love of travel and musical experiences in the most beautiful of places. Driving basslines, booty-shaking rhythms, and sultry vocals are the main theme of “Summer Solstice,” making for a sonic journey that you’ll want to never end.

“‘La Noche’ is the final focus track of my EP ‘Summer Solstice’ and it’s the perfect finale. I was so excited I got to work with a friend of mine who I actually met a few years ago in Ibiza, Elisa Gold, on the vocals. Thanks to her, the song is entirely in Spanish, adding even more to the global vibes of the EP as a whole. This song has the most tribal, uptempo beat of the whole ep so obviously, it’s my favorite. As I’ve said before, tying in my travels and different cultures is a huge part of my goal with these songs, as well as female empowerment and support of one another. Working with another globe-trotting, foreign, female artist on this one was so special. The vocals are all about freedom, dancing, letting go, and pure enjoyment. I hope it makes everyone feel like summer every day.” – Sam Blacky

Samantha Black is a multitalented DJ/producer, model, and influencer professionally known as Sam Blacky. Originally from San Diego, Sam spent several years in Australia, where she first fell in love with producing music and performing live. Since moving back to Los Angeles, music and performing have taken a front seat in her life. In addition to her hectic modeling schedule, Sam has performed live across the world from 2017 to 2021, from Mexico to Ibiza to Bali, racking up over 120 gigs a year at some of the premier electronic festivals and clubs on the planet. With the global pandemic in 2020, Sam released a series of videos on Youtube called “A New World,” where she streamed live sets from some of her favorite places in Mexico, giving viewers a taste of vacation vibes even while staying safe at home. Before all the music, her modeling portfolio included brands such as Nike, L’Oréal, Galore, Marie Claire, Superdry, Guess, Sports Illustrated, Malibu, and Playboy, giving her a unique creative perspective to all types of cultures and styles to bring to her music. With the launch of Sam Blacky‘s label, Stabby Records, the first releases, and now the debut EP, 2021 is set to be a breakout year for Sam as she expands her artistic brand.

Images provided by Sam Blacky