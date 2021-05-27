Sam Blacky Transports You to “Paradise” on New Vocal House Single. Out Now on Stabby Records

Sam Blacky is back with her new single “Paradise,” an appropriately titled house gem that evokes images of places like the sun-soaked Ibiza and Mykonos. The track features ethereal vocals by Florida-based singer/songwriter Madeline Austin; the two connected via social media and hit it off when Madeline sent demos for what is now “Paradise.” Sam works in a deep, groovy bassline with gently undulating melodies, making for a sultry dancefloor track that will heat up the night wherever you may be. “Paradise” is the third single to come out on Blacky‘s own Stabby Records, which launched in February this year.

“‘Paradise‘ is a more melodic track that I feel people can enjoy in different environments; listen to it while driving, use as a morning soundtrack after waking up, or dance to it in a club. I wanted to make it more universal than just a club banger. Once again, I pulled inspiration from all the beautiful places I have been to, and ‘Paradise‘ feels like summer in Ibiza or Mykonos. It’s the feeling of butterflies in your stomach, floating through the ocean with the wind on your face and a big carefree smile coming from within. Featured on ‘Paradise‘ is singer/songwriter Madeline Austin. When I look for a female vocalist, I post on social media about it because I want to find someone fresh, new, unknown to give them a shot and keep the female movement going. Madi sent me a message and some demos, and the rest is history. She started as a fan, and I soon realized that she is a very talented singer and songwriter. Her vocals and lyrics about paradise, heaven, and a little flirty danger were just perfect for this release.” – Sam Blacky

Samantha Black is a multitalented DJ/producer, model, and influencer professionally known as Sam Blacky. Originally from San Diego, Sam spent several years in Australia, where she first fell in love with producing music and performing live. Since moving back to Los Angeles, music and performing have taken a front seat in her life. In addition to her hectic modeling schedule, Sam has performed live across the world from 2017 to 2021, from Mexico to Ibiza to Bali, racking up over 120 gigs a year at some of the premier electronic festivals and clubs on the planet. With the global pandemic in 2020, Sam released a series of videos on Youtube called “A New World,” where she streamed live sets from some of her favorite places in Mexico, giving viewers a taste of vacation vibes even while staying safe at home. Before all the music, her modeling portfolio included brands such as Nike, L’Oréal, Galore, Marie Claire, Superdry, Guess, Sports Illustrated, Malibu, and Playboy, giving her a unique creative perspective to all types of cultures and styles to bring to her music. With the launch of Sam Blacky‘s label, Stabby Records, and her first releases, 2021 is set to be a breakout year for Sam as she expands her artistic brand.

