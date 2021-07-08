Sam Blacky Turns Up The Heat This Summer With Positive Club Anthem “No More.” Out Now on Stabby Records

Multitalented Sam Blacky returns with her newest single “No More,” the perfect track to be your anthem to turning a new page and living it up this summer. It bears her signature tech-house style, running on a deep, driving bassline that incorporates plenty of rhythmic shakers and synths, complete with soulful and captivating vocals. Like most of Blacky‘s music, “No More” feels right at home being played at clubs or festivals in some of the world’s most beautiful venues, since she draws most of her inspiration from her worldwide travels. Out on her own imprint Stabby Records, the single follows up Sam‘s latest “Paradise.” With the pandemic rapidly receding in many areas of the world, keep an eye out for where Sam might be making appearances in the coming months.

“‘No More‘ is super special to me not only because of the message in the lyrics, but also because this song can empower those who hear it and sing along in an almost cathartic way, saying goodbye to past negativity. It’s all about moving forward and realizing what you’re worth. I definitely feel “No More” being played out in clubs and festivals this summer as a sort of ‘f*ck you’ anthem to anyone or anything that has hurt you.” – Sam Blacky

Samantha Black is a multitalented DJ/producer, model, and influencer professionally known as Sam Blacky. Originally from San Diego, Sam spent several years in Australia, where she first fell in love with producing music and performing live. Since moving back to Los Angeles, music and performing have taken a front seat in her life. In addition to her hectic modeling schedule, Sam has performed live across the world from 2017 to 2021, from Mexico to Ibiza to Bali, racking up over 120 gigs a year at some of the premier electronic festivals and clubs on the planet. With the global pandemic in 2020, Sam released a series of videos on Youtube called “A New World,” where she streamed live sets from some of her favorite places in Mexico, giving viewers a taste of vacation vibes even while staying safe at home. Before all the music, her modeling portfolio included brands such as Nike, L’Oréal, Galore, Marie Claire, Superdry, Guess, Sports Illustrated, Malibu, and Playboy, giving her a unique creative perspective to all types of cultures and styles to bring to her music. With the launch of Sam Blacky‘s label, Stabby Records, and her first releases, 2021 is set to be a breakout year for Sam as she expands her artistic brand.

