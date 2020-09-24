Sam DeRosa Pours Her Heart into New Single ‘321’

Rising pop sensation Sam DeRosa is back! With slick vocals backed by a playful instrumental, Sam pours her heart into her new single “321.” Sam gives listeners a taste of her debut EP The Medicine due out November 13th via Monument Records. The LA–based artist delivers a hypnotic track, unearthing the plethora of feelings that unravel post-breakup.

Penning the track from her own experience bumping into an ex, Sam perfectly captures the emotional turmoil. “It’s a moment that we all experience in a break up: the late night, moment of regret. When you tend to go crazy in your thoughts. You think that you’ve made a mistake and after all this time, you want this person back. But do you really?” She continues, “It’s a vulnerable and honest story that 90% of us have experienced. Hopefully my fans will hear this and feel like I’m right there with them. Whether we are stumbling home, dancing around the house, or crying it out on the bedroom floor. I’ve been there, so I’ll sing them through it.”

About the Artist

Following a remarkable performance of her original song “Pill For This” on NBC’s Songland , Sam DeRosa instantly stole judges Shane McAnally, Ester Dean, and Ryan Tedder’s hearts. It was this moment of utter vulnerability that sparked her partnership with multi Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer Shane McAnally and her first major record deal with Monument Records.

Sam DeRosa began writing her own songs at a very young age. However, Sam would choose cover songs whilst competing in talent show after talent show. At 15, she decided to bring her keyboard onstage to sing one of her own written songs. Staying true to herself, she was awarded a perfect score. It was then that she discovered the formula to honest success and began to embrace her newfound confidence. After graduating from Berklee College of Music, Sam was invited to one of her first co-writing sessions in New York.

Sam’s songwriting credits have grown exponentially. Including the likes of Adam Jensen, blackbear, Jared Lee, Lil Mosey, Welshly Arms, as well as Tik Tok-star Dixie D’Amelio groundbreaking #1 debut “Be Happy.” However, with the release of “321” and her upcoming EP, Sam DeRosa is ready to bask in the spotlight.

