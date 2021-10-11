Sean The Star Emperor Delivers Sultry Halloween Fantasies with New Single, “Witch Disco”

Enamored with the iconic aesthetic of 80s movies, Sean The Star Emperor had an intensely visual connection to music. The pandemic offered him an opportunity to reevaluate his life and shun conventional expectations of progress in order to pursue true happiness. However, like many people after months of lockdown, Sean’s ready to get a little wild. His new single, “Witch Disco,” celebrates releasing one’s inhibitions and surrendering to seduction, a reflection of the human need for touch and shared experience. Sean remains committed to utilizing music as a means to question the status quo and deconstruct the sex and gender binaries that hold us back as a society. Listen to “Witch Disco” below and don’t forget to follow Sean The Star Emperor on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
Cliché: How would you describe space pop?
Sean The Star Emperor: Space Pop is the fusion between Sound, Glamour, and Science Fiction.
It started in NYC, having a theater background, loving practical effects of stage and in the movies of the 80s, and wanting to connect the visual to music. When I hear sound, I SEE what it would become as a visual expression before I have concrete lyrics. That is my process with everything Star Emperor and that is how what you see today was born.
The pandemic and lockdown saved me. I felt I was always catching up to “The Man’s” idea of stability and success. However, because of the break I was able to really sink into what I truly valued. I became so happy with myself and life, and no longer felt I had to do certain things because this is what people do at such junctures in life… I ended up getting really into Deep House music, with a good friend of mine because of no longer feeling I had to be “mature,” or focus on “adult things.” We formed a quarantine pod around Melodic/Deep House. We would just play songs and dance for hours on end. I ended up losing 40 lbs. We would walk and listen to house, go to parks and set up shop and listen to house, hike and listen to Melodic House. Only concern was Melodic House.
Sean The Star Emperor Delivers Sultry Halloween Fantasies with New Single, “Witch Disco.” Photo Credit: Owen Kolasinski.