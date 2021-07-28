Music

Sevenn Flexes an Underground-Influenced New Style With Four-Track “Hybrid Techno” EP. Out Now

Kevin Brauer has exploded into the international electronic music stage as Sevenn. In his repertory he has four global hits: “Colors Of The Rainbow” produced in collaboration with Kathy, and successful releases such as “BYOB” and “The Wall,” produced with Alok, which reached over 50 million streams. Sevenn‘s massive collaboration with Tïesto “BOOM” debuted on Ultra Music Festival Miami in 2017. The single’s 2018’s version with Gucci Mane on the vocals had peaked #14 on Billboard‘s Hot Dance/Electronic charts amassing over 120 million streams on SpotifySevenn played at some of the world’s most celebrated festivals, such as TomorrowlandLollapalooza, and Creamfields.

