Singer-Songwriter, Neska Rose, Releases “Copy & Paste” Music Video

NESKA ROSE RELEASES NEW SINGLE, “COPY & PASTE”

Neska Rose has released her dark and vulnerable single “Copy & Paste,” along with a stunning music video. This is the first single since her powerful debut EP, The Repel of a Young Girl, released in January of this year.

“Copy & Paste is about the relationship you just had enough of. It’s the chance to call them out for all the suffering they put you through. Even though you might’ve gotten something out of them, it starts to get aggravating when everything they say is dehumanizing; their words operate like a copy and paste button.” – Neska Rose

“Copy & Paste” was written and performed by Neska Rose with harmonies by her sister Libi Rose and produced by Ainjel Emme. “Copy & Paste” is a captivating indie-alternative record about being manipulated by a romantic partner. With this track, Neska Rose hopes to validate the feelings of her listeners who have experienced this kind of turbulent relationship and hopes to encourage them to know their worth.

ABOUT NESKA ROSE

Neska Rose is a precocious and talented teen singer-songwriter and actor based in Los Angeles. She has been interested in pursuing an entertainment career all her life and started by writing and performing at open mic nights at the age of 12. Neska made her official music industry debut in 2020 with her single “Done” and her first-ever EP, The Repel of a Young Girl, which she wrote and produced herself. As a comedic actress, she is most known for the much-beloved character of Gertie on Nickelodeon’s hit mockumentary, Drama Club. Having proven herself as an actress and singer, she was recently signed by Brave Artists Management and AKA Talent Agency. Neska Rose continually showcases her sharp wit and intelligence through her original skits with her sister Libi Rose. Within her original songs, she delivers a feeling and experience in expression rarely found in artists twenty years her senior. With a pen or guitar in hand, Neska is a force to be reckoned with.

Connect with Neska Rose: Website | Spotify | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | IMDB

ABOUT LIBI ROSE

Libi Rose is a gifted young actor and musician based in Los Angeles who was recently signed by Brave Artists Management and AKA Talent Agency. Libi is an all-around creative who can bake one mean strawberry sponge cake. Overall, she is a classically trained pianist, vocalist, and ballet dancer with a love of improv comedy and writing. Libi is often seen playing and performing alongside her fraternal twin sister, Neska Rose, demonstrating her beautiful harmonies, her expertise as a pianist, and comedic acting in their original skits.

Connect with Libi Rose: Instagram | Facebook | IMDB

Photo Credit: Sela Shiloni