Sisters Cap and Almero Join Forces For Tech House-Inspired “Get Enough.” Out Now on Protocol Recordings

Italian female duo Sisters Cap and French producer Almero collide for the first time on their new single “Get Enough,” a tech powerhouse track that incorporates some serious grooves on Nicky Romero‘s Protocol Recordings. The production rides on a bouncy, driving four-on-the-floor beat, complemented with dynamic melodies and a catchy vocal riff that make for a natural dancefloor filler. “Get Enough” follows Almero‘s past singles on Smash The House, Revealed Recordings, and of course Protocol Recordings, while Sisters Cap have been featured on Protocol‘s annual ADE 2020 and Miami 2021 EPs and received support from such artists as Hardwell, Tiësto, Don Diablo, Nicky Romero, Dannic, Laidback Luke, to name a few.

Founded by Nicky Romero, Protocol Recordings is one of the leading imprints for innovative electronic dance music. It boasts a roster of heavy-hitters, complemented with immensely talented up-and-comers such as Thomas Gold, Deniz Koyu, Teamworx, Futuristic Polar Bears, Trilane, Marcus Santoro, Stadiumx, Tim van Werd, and Nicky Romero himself, to name a few. All with a diverse range of sounds that are guaranteed to light up a dance floor. While newer to the label, Almero is already making waves; his debut track on Protocol “They Don’t Know” with CAMARDA was featured on the Protocol Grooves EP, and “Focus” with DØBER was included in Protocol Lab – ADE 2020 EP. He has additional releases on Revealed Recordings and Universal, and has earned support from Hardwell, Sander van Doorn, Nicky Romero, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Blasterjaxx and Thomas Gold. Sisters Cap have graced the stages of notable venues across the world, such as Croatia‘s Papaya, China‘s Playhouse and EDC, India‘s Playboy Club, Italy‘s Tenax and more.

