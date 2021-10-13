Skytech and Bassjackers Join Forces For Fusion of Retro Sounds and Big Room “All My Love.” Out Now on CYB3RPVNK

CYB3RPVNK‘s most recent release – “All My Love,” comes from a collaboration between Polish talent and label veteran Skytech with Dutch duo Bassjackers, which fuses their unique sounds into all-star style. The track comes out of the gate with bouncy, upbeat basslines representative of Bassjackers‘s signature sound, while Skytech‘s creativity and retro-wave melodies, which create a unique and danceable gem that holds a bit of 80s nostalgia. “All My Love” is guaranteed to be a hit at the festival stage, the club, or at home – wherever you are; it’s sure to get you grooving. The single follows Skytech‘s single “Love Lockdown,” a collaboration with DJ Kuba & Neitan on Spinnin’ Records, “Like A Melody” and his latest single on CYB3RPVNK with Lilo and Cappa “Beggin’ For Thread” as well as a remix of R3HAB, Luis Fonsi, Sean Paul‘s hit single “Pues” under Skytech and Fafaq‘s All That MTRS moniker. On the flip side, we have Bassjackers who recently released “Written In The Stars” with Tungevaag and “Scream It” with MAKJ.

Mateusz Dziewulski, better known by his artist name Skytech – is already a household name in his home country of Poland, and the rest of the world is soon to follow. His name first appeared on the map when R3HAB discovered his original track “Tiger” and then helped Skytech put final production touches on it, proving to be a winning team after “Tiger” skyrocketed to over 100M streams on all platforms. Since then, the two have worked on numerous tracks together via the CYB3RPVNK imprint, such as “Fuego,” “What You Do,” “Hyperspace,” “Starflight,” and more, fusing their sounds to make music that is club and festival-friendly while never sacrificing substance and soul.

Bassjackers exploded onto the scene, and in 2011 their dancefloor bomb “Mush Mush” was picked up by Tiësto and released on his label Musical Freedom. The track dominated the Beatport top 10 charts for over two months and was one of the biggest festival tracks of the year. This was a sign of things to come. Since then, Bassjackers have reached massive new heights in their career with numerous chart-topping bangers and hit collaborations with the likes of Martin Garrix, Afrojack, KSHMR, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, R3HAB, and Showtek, to name a few, as well as remixes for A-list artists including Rihanna, Enrique Iglesias, Moby, and Ne-Yo. At the top of their game, Bassjackers continue to tear up stages worldwide and wow crowds along the way.

