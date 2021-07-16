Skytech and Fafaq Are Back As All That MTRS With Dancefloor Friendly Remix of R3HAB, Luis Fonsi, Sean Paul’s Summer Hit “Pues”

All That MTRS is back on R3HAB‘s CYB3RPVNK with a fuego remix of R3HAB, Luis Fonsi, Sean Paul‘s hit single “Pues” from April this year. True to Skytech and Fafaq‘s energetic and hard-hitting styles, their interpretation of the Latin influenced original kicks things into high gear immediately; the track opens with a driving, bouncy bassline that contrasts nicely with the catchy vocal riff, and the duo incorporates deep synths to make “Pues” a dancefloor hit. With the world slowly opening back up and the return of festivals, All That MTRS brings a welcome dose of fun, booty-shaking sound to the mix. The remix follows their recent funky tech-house signal “Scrolling Up” from this spring. Keep an eye out for more music from CYB3RPVNK‘s artists coming soon!

“We’re super excited for this remix! We both love the song, so we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to turn it into a dancefloor banger. We believe it will be a great addition to DJ sets all across the globe.” – All That MTRS

Mateusz Dziewulski, better known by his artist name Skytech – is already a household name in his home country of Poland, and the rest of the world is soon to follow. His name first appeared on the map when R3HAB discovered his original track “Tiger” and then helped Skytech put final production touches on it, proving to be a winning team after “Tiger” skyrocketed to over 100M streams on all platforms. Since then, the two have worked on numerous tracks together via the CYB3RPVNK imprint, such as “Fuego,” “What You Do,” “Hyperspace,” “Starflight,” and more, fusing their sounds to make music that is club and festival-friendly while never sacrificing substance and soul.

Fafaq first erupted onto the scene in 2015-2016 with a series of popular releases on Spinnin’ Records, including “Tiger” with R3HAB, “Fever” and “Indigo” with Yves V, and “Pillowfight” with Bassjackers. His singles “Stay” and “Teenage Crime” were featured as the main theme of Tomorrowland Unite 2017 and Tomorrowland Winter 2019 after-movie. Fafaq returned after a long hiatus last summer with “I Want That House,” re-establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with.

