Snavs Combines Grime and Future Bass Sounds in Emotionally Inspired New Track “Moods.” Out Now on Dim Mak

Danish artist Snavs is nothing but relentlessly unique in his artistic expression, and his new track “Moods” on Steve Aoki‘s Dim Mak Records is no different. In an unusual fusion of grime and future bass music, the track is distinctly divided into two different sounds to represent Snavs‘s inspiration: the idea that our moods can easily oscillate based on circumstances in our everyday lives. Opening with splitting synths and grimy drops, “Moods” takes a turn to the future bass side with and back again, taking the listener on an emotional rollercoaster throughout its entirety. Snavs has previously released on Monstercat, Lowly, Big Beat/Atlantic, Musical Freedom, and Spinnin’. Read more on his inspiration for this standout track below:

“The whole idea around ‘Moods‘ is about reflecting on how fast your mood can change if something good or bad happens and how easily you can be affected by your surroundings. That’s why the mood of the track changes halfway through, and the first half is a grimey dubstep banger while the second half has more of a melodic and future bass vibe to it.” – Snavs

As the boss of his own label Riotville Records, DJ and producer Snavs has made it his mission to constantly push creative boundaries. He has explored the sonic realms through unusual collaborations that break genre barriers, including hardcore metal band Telos, legendary Scandinavian rocker Ulf Scott, Søren Buhl of alt-rock band Blaue Blume, and indie singer Karen Lassen. His music has taken him to some of the world’s most prestigious clubs, including Webster Hall (New York), Avalon (Los Angeles), Bootshaus (Cologne), WOMB (Tokyo), Pacha (Sydney), as well as well-known festivals such as Coachella, Tomorrowland, EDC Las Vegas, Eurosonic, Miami Music Week, Amsterdam Dance Event and more.

Images provided by Evald Munksgaard