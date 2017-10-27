Sophie Tweed-Simmons Talks Her Pending EP and What’s to Come

Sophie Tweed-Simmons has music in her blood. As the daughter of KISS rocker Gene Simmons, she’s taking it upon herself to ensure she too makes her mark in not only music but philanthropy as well. Between an upcoming EP and running her own charity, Sophie’s Place, Tweed-Simmons is rocking at life with a sincere passion for everything she does. We caught up with the star and asked some questions about her music, her life, and what she’s looking forward to in the next few months.

Cliché: When people listen to The Galaxy’s “Dangerous” that you’re featured in, what do you want them to know or feel?

Sophie Tweed-Simmons: Immediately, I felt a sultry vibe when I heard the track. I think it’s a song about being more adventurous than you normally would be; it’s about maybe crossing the line with a friend or having a forbidden romance. My imagination always takes it to the extreme. I guess I want the listener to feel confident and a little dangerous, for lack of a better word.

Can you tell us about the EP you are currently working on?

I’ve been writing songs my whole life and I have hundreds saved up. It was time to think about releasing something. I can’t avoid my passions anymore. The EP will be songs that are all stories from my life, feelings, or relationships—the usual tortured artist thing, but I think I have a very unique perspective on life.

I would say I have songwriting roots, an indie pop production sound, and a jazz-inspired vocal style.

Does having a famous musical father influence your career?

Of course. I grew up with music in the house and learning instruments. I was encouraged to work hard and make my passions into careers. Most of all, I would say it’s his work ethic that influenced me, not so much the music itself.

Charity and advocacy is a huge part of your life. Can you talk a little more about Sophie’s Place and how it came to be?

Sophie’s Place is near and dear to my heart. It is a safe place for children to go 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. We are here to help those who are suffering from mental, physical, or sexual abuse, and we are here to advocate for the child. We help thousands of children and the hope is that, one day, Sophie’s Place can expand to more cities and help where we are needed.

Do you have any artists who influence your music?

Etta James, Ella Fitzgerald, Adele, Max Martin, Joan Jett—a few very obviously amazing vocalists and songwriters in their own right. I am a strong believer of artists also writing songs—if not for themselves, than for other people. I think artists have a voice and they need to use it.

If there is any way to define your sound, how would you describe it?

I would say I have songwriting roots, an indie pop production sound, and a jazz-inspired vocal style. Pretty specific, but I know what I want. I need people to feel something when they hear my music. Music should be a release or a chance for your brain to go where it otherwise wouldn’t.

Other than the EP, do you have anything in the works that people should be looking forward to in the coming months?

More single releases with other artists, collabs, and some upcoming capsule clothing collections.

Read more Music Interviews on ClicheMag.com

Sophie Tweed-Simmons Talks Her Pending EP and What’s to Come