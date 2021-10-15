Music

Soulful Artist Soleil Releases Tantalizing Single “Infatuated “

by Friday, October 15, 2021

Fresh off of her joint album release with Smltwn EP, Soleil returns with a new single and music video, “Infatuated.” “Infatuated” is the perfect love song to get listeners ready for cuffing season.

“Infatuated” dives into the deep yearning people feel towards another. “‘Infatuated’ is about meeting someone and falling for them, either in lust or love.” Soleil continues, “An unexpected meeting that turns into thinking and dreaming about the person constantly, using your imagination to create experiences with them.” The song gives fans that classic, R&B slow jam sound blended with a neo-soul flair. The music video compounds on the sensual tone by providing serene and intimate visuals.

Soleil once again linked up with director Samantha Pertusiello for the “Infatuated” music video. Soleil also served as co-creative director for the visual. The infectious jam was written by the dynamic trio of Soleil, James Murphy, and Mitch Cantor. Samson Rawls assisted in the vocal production. Soleil yet again demonstrates that her powerful, sublime vocals over a soulful, WMG Boowie produced beat is the perfect recipe for a hit. It is impossible to listen to the track and not be “Infatuated.”

Artist’s Bio:

Soleil is a singer-songwriter that is originally from New York, but resides in Miami. She has performed on countless stages throughout the country. Soleil has been interviewed by and featured on various radio stations and media outlets such as Rolling Stone IN, EARMILK, ELEVATOR, and The Hype Magazine. She won contests for and gained recognition from Sony, Music.com, SoundCloud, and ReverbNation. Soleil uses her powerful, polished vocals to tell tales of all aspects of love. Her versatility can clearly be heard: Blues, EDM, Hip-Hop, Jazz, Pop, R&B, and Soul. Her music has a little bit of something for everyone. Soleil will soon prove why she’s a superstar in the making.

Website: https://www.soleilworld.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/solefulsoul/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/solefulsoul
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/soleilshines/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Soleilworld
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/soleilworld
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0XKTCyBXEVwbZ7yXHhqRpc
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/soleil/1487471705

Read more music press releases at ClichéMag.com
Images provided by Lea Grandvalet Studer (@imagemephotography); Samantha Pertusiello (@thirtyfive.milli) 

, , ,
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Degrassi Writer Says Drake Almost Left the Show Unless His Character Got "Out of the Wheelchair"
You may also like
Chris Burke, Audiosonik and Klaas debut on Purple Fly with Release of Driving Big-Room House Track “Bad Girl”
Chris Burke, Audiosonik and Klaas debut on Purple Fly with Release of Driving Big-Room House Track “Bad Girl”
Jeffrey Sutorius and Timmo Hendriks Team Up For Their Second Collaboration “The Afterlife.” Out Now on Protocol Recordings
Jeffrey Sutorius and Timmo Hendriks Team Up For Their Second Collaboration “The Afterlife.” Out Now on Protocol Recordings
Denim Blù Releases New Single, “I’ll Die (With Lizzy Clarke)”
Denim Blù Releases New Single, “I’ll Die (With Lizzy Clarke)”