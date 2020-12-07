Stephanie Ryann Debuts “I Should” Music Video

“ explains Stephanie.

The song was written by Stephanie Ryann, Scott Kurt, and Ronny Criss. Brent Rader produced the song in Nashville, TN. The official music video was directed and edited by Dutch Lion Productions and produced by Liane Winter.



From Westchester County, NY, Stephanie Ryann is no stranger to the music industry. To assist in jump starting he career, Stephanie spent most of her late teens and early 20’s auditioning for tv shows such as American Idol, Nashville Star, and The Voice.

Ryann got her start in country music in 2016 with the help of her co-writer Kevin Totoian and producer Randy Funke. Both made it possible for her to release her debut, self-titled EP in October 2018. Since then, Stephanie Ryann has released several singles over the past few years, including “Travelers“, “For a Reason“, “Nights Like These“, and, “I Should“.

