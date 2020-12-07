Music

Stephanie Ryann Debuts “I Should” Music Video

by Monday, December 7, 2020
Stephanie Ryann

Country influenced musician, Stephanie Ryann, debuts the official music video for her latest single release, I Should. 

Check out the video here!

The inspiration for the video was personal. The song is about going against the “norm” to forge your own path in life. My production team and I took a more literal approach. The video follows my personal experience with going against the grain and the idea packing up and leaving home to go follow my dreams of becoming a country artist in the big city.“ explains Stephanie.

The song was written by Stephanie RyannScott Kurt, and Ronny Criss. Brent Rader produced the song in Nashville, TN. The official music video was directed and edited by Dutch Lion Productions and produced by Liane Winter
Stephanie Ryann
From Westchester County, NY, Stephanie Ryann is no stranger to the music industry. To assist in jump starting he career, Stephanie spent most of her late teens and early 20’s auditioning for tv shows such as American Idol, Nashville Star, and The Voice.

Ryann got her start in country music in 2016 with the help of her co-writer Kevin Totoian and producer Randy Funke. Both made it possible for her to release her debut, self-titled EP in October 2018. Since then, Stephanie Ryann has released several singles over the past few years, including “Travelers“, “For a Reason“, “Nights Like These“, and, “I Should“.

You can learn more about Stephanie Ryann by visiting her website www.stephanieryann.com and on Instagram and Facebook.

 
Images provided by Alex Winter and Tim Savard
