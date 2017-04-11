Take Your First Steps Getting to Know Two Feet

Chet Faker, Flume, Two Feet. If you’re not familiar with the last name, it’s OK. Not a lot of people are, but you’ll soon remember his name. Check out his recently released EP First Steps (available to stream via SoundCloud) to experience the mix of EDM, jazz, and R&B all in one. The song we can’t get out of our head is ironically “Go Fuck Yourself,” which we would never ask you to literally do. Head bob, sway—do whatever your body naturally tells you to do and take in all of the two minutes and nine seconds. Then hop to the next track, which you’ll vibe out to just as much. Keep reading to learn more about who is Two Feet as he tells us about his start in music, performing on stage at SXSW and with JAIN, and his goals for the future!



Cliché: For those who don’t know about you yet, how did you get into the music industry and what motivated you to create Two Feet?

Two Feet: I’ve always been a musician (mainly guitar), and have played in bands since I was a kid. I never really intended to “get into the music industry” with the Two Feet project; it was just kind of spur of the moment when I put the songs up on Soundcloud and it just took off from there.

You probably get asked this often, but what’s the story behind Two Feet? Why did you choose that name versus any other title?

The name “Two Feet” came spontaneously as well. I tried not to be too serious with the name because artists sometimes overcomplicate their stage name. I was drunk and just staring at my two feet so I went with it.

How did you go about deciding what type of music you wanted to create?

It’s really just a reflection/combination of what I really enjoy and like creating. I come from a jazz/blues background but also love pop music, so it’s a combination of different influences.

Huge congrats on your debut EP. Being that it was your first EP to put together, what was the biggest takeaway from this experience?

Thank you! I guess the biggest takeaway so far is that music can throw you into a whirlwind. A year ago, I couldn’t have imagined everything that is going on right now. I still have a long way to go; but being on tour, signing with a label, having fans all over the world…it’s a bit overwhelming!

Is there a track that sticks out more than the rest? (Maybe it took longer than others, more difficult to create, etc.)

The track that seems to resonate with most people is “Go Fuck Yourself.” The response has been crazy from fans and even other artists I really respect. Friends have sent me a Snapchat of Miguel blasting it in his car and Martin Garrix called it out as one of his favorite tracks last week. Pretty crazy.

You recently just came back from SXSW. What was that experience like? What did you learn from being in that atmosphere?

SXSW was absolute madness. My band-mate Hufford (who is a wizard on the synths) and I had only played one live show before SXSW, so to have four shows in five days was pretty nuts. SXSW is its own beast with makeshift stages/tech setups, but it was a great experience to go through and I feel that we’ve come out better performers because of it.

Your first ever gig performing as Two Feet was just earlier this month, and now, from performing at SXSW and with JAIN. How do you feel being on stage and putting your music out there to a different audience each night?

It’s all still so new, but every show we get more comfortable. And it’s always amazing to see when the audience knows the music and is into the set; it’s a different feeling connecting in person versus “online traction.” Seeing JAIN do her thing every night is really inspiring as well. She’s an incredible artist and live performer.

Your career is moving pretty fast. What do you hope to accomplish hopefully by the end of the year?

I’m really looking forward to playing more live shows. This summer we will be hitting our first ever festivals and have some great plans for the fall. As you’ve said, everything is moving pretty fast so I’d just like to keep progressing and moving forward as time goes on.

Take Your First Steps Getting to Know Two Feet: Photographed by Tonje Thilesen