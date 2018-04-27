Talib Kweli’s Speed Walton Releases “Night Fall” Track & Visual Off his Upcoming Debut Album ‘Real Name Speed’

One half of the Space Invadaz which is apart of Talib Kweli’s label Javotti Media, who just wrapped performances on Talib’s Radio Silence Tour, Speed Walton has reinforced underground hip-hop with his eccentric lyricism and versatile flows; pairing eclectic samples with amusing and conscious rhyme schemes.

Today, Speed Walton, the Ohio native who won the Cincinnati Entertainment Award for best Hip Hop artist & Best Live Act five years in a row (including 2017), is unveiling the “Night Fall” video, the second release off his upcoming album, Real Name Speed.

“We were coming from a Golden Era Hip Hop vibe,” Walton says about the song’s DNA. “The boom pat with jazz infused vibe. I’m trying to bring it back it back to the essence of what lyrical conscious music was founded on: great beats and lyrics.”

Watch the “Night Fall” video up below and look out for Real Name Speed, which drops later this year with distribution from Empire Music Group in partnership with Shafiq Husyan (Dove Society) and Galaxy Enterprise.

