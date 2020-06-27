Tei Shi Releases New Single “Goodbye”

Tei Shi is back with her new single “Goodbye”! The 80’s influenced tune about letting go of what no longer serves you, is the second single off of her new EP ‘Die 4 Ur Love’, available on July 17th. This EP will take you on a sonic journey exploring Tei Shi’s personal experiences and musical depths.

Listen to “Goodbye“!

Valerie Teicher, also known by her moniker Tei Shi, is an LA based artist/producer. She spent her childhood between Bogotá, Colombia and Vancouver, Canada. As a bilingual artist, she has released songs in both English and Spanish. Tei Shi has already released two EP’s, Saudade in 2013 and Verde in 2015. Her 2017 debut album, Crawl Space, projected her as one of today’s most influential, multidisciplinary acts. She has collaborated with Blood Orange on his album, Negro Swan and partnered with iconic brands like MoMA, Helmut Lang, Christopher John Rogers & Collina Strada. Her latest album La Linda was released on Nov 15, 2019 with.

Her upcoming EP ‘Die 4 Ur Love’, which is set to be released on July 17th, has already garnered attention from Billboard, Paper, Teen Vogue and V Magazine.

Be sure to pre-save Die 4 Ur Love today!

Read more Music Press Releases at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Marcus Cooper