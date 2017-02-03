Albums + Tracks

The Flaming Lips Release Oczy Mlody

by Friday, February 3, 2017

Veering slightly away from their typical rock style, The Flaming Lips have released their 14th studio album which features a psychedelic, space-rock vibe. The album, titled “Oczy Mlody,” is a mellow, almost hypnotic experience. The band describes it as a hallucinatory feeling, almost dream-like. The album is a mix of blissfulness and self-awareness. Here are a few of the best moments from the album.

A Collaboration with Miley Cyrus

Who could be more psychedelic than Miley Cyrus? She makes a significant appearance in the song “We a Family,” which appears at the end of the album. Cyrus and Wayne Coyne, the lead singer of The Flaming Lips, are notoriously close friends. It’s exciting to see Cyrus make an appearance on the new album.

Epic Quests

The album incorporates a great deal of mythology and magic. In the song, “One Night While Hunting for Faeries and Witches and Wizards to Kill” the band talks of a great quest for these mythological creatures. The intense techno beat of the song intertwined with the storytelling aspect of the lyrics make this song one of the most interesting and entertaining tunes on the album.

Captivating Instrumentals

Much of this album is instrumental which is the nature of psychedelic rock. However, there are some songs where the instrumentals are so captivating, you find yourself getting lost in the music. “Nigdy Nie (Never No)” is one of those songs. Very little singing or speaking is done in this song. It is almost entirely instrumental, and absolutely beautifully done. This song is the perfect marriage of rock, techno, and R&B. It stands out on the album as a great representation for the feeling The Flaming Lips were trying to convey.

