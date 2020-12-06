The Highway Women Release EP The Highway

The Highway Women are heading into the final month of 2020 with the release of their debut EP The Highway. You can stream the new EP here.

The EP features their new highly acclaimed single “The Highway” and “Stand Up and Fight” which was the official song of the 2019-2020 Women Riders World Relay . Their newest single “The Highway” was released on October 30. It was co-written by Kristen Kae, Dallas Duff & Bonnie Dymond (Warner Chappell Music) who also produced the track.

The Highway Women share,“This EP has been a long time coming and we are so excited for the next chapter. Until then, enjoy this special gift, from us to our fans.”

About The Highway Women

The group was originally formed in 2016, but current owner Jill Pavel of Heart Songs Records, purchased the label in 2017. She redeveloped the entire band and brand with the mission to empower women in the music industry.

The band and their label launched a joint initiative called “Be a Highway Woman.” The collaboration was announced by Forbes in support of the band’s unique and radical approach. They do not seek for individual members to consolidate power, in the same manner of men. In contrast, an ethic of equal participation and collaboration governs everything they do.

All proceeds from the single “The Highway” will fund a scholarship to a High School student (female) entering college with a minor/major in music or music business related studies. The Highway Women are rising above the challenges that 2020 have given artists in the music industry.

Images provided by Daniel Gonzalez – Gonzalez Media Productions