The Technicolors Announce New Album Cinema Sublimina and Drop Psychedelic Rock Track, “Nightvisions”

Arizona alt-rock band The Technicolors have returned with the release of their latest single “Nightvisions.” The track is a psychedelic blend of retro rock and pop melding together to form a sultry, energetic groove that nods to 80’s new wave and dance-funk. Along with unveiling “Nightvisions,” the band has announced the release details for their forthcoming LP, Cinema Sublimina, which will be released on October 22, 2021. “Nightvisions” will be accompanied on the album by the band’s leading singles “Howl” and “Dress Up For You,” which they released earlier this year. Check out the visualizer, directed by Eric Halvorsen, for “Nightvisions” here.

When discussing the concept behind “Nightvisions,” vocalist and guitarist Brennan Smiley shares:

“We had just returned from being on tour in Brazil, where Austin [Scates] and I had extended our trip after the shows to stay on a farm with some friends. We all ended up back in the studio two days after returning to Arizona, in hopes of capturing some of that dynamic shift between a place so vibrant and unfamiliar and the desert, where we all grew up and that sensation of being on your toes is often hard to come by.

The song is sort of a cacophony of synthetic city lights and moonlit escapism and it definitely tells more of a story than originally intended, which seems to be a common theme. Wrote that one from scratch in the studio in a day after a sort of panic-failure of two different songs not working and all of us feeling pretty ‘stuck’. Sean had the riff – as soon as he started playing Scates sat down at the drums, started hitting this metal stool next to the kit as a part of the groove, Nico came in with his part, Bob rolled tape and it all went from there. It’s too bad we hadn’t been fighting before it all happened because the whole thing felt like a terrible outtake from ‘That Thing You Do’ or something.” – Brennan Smiley of The Technicolors

Since introducing themselves in 2012, Arizona’s The Technicolors have woven a luminous sonic tapestry of fuzz-fueled riffs existing somewhere between the gloomy echoes of 90’s Britpop and the snake-charmed stars of the Sonoran desert. The band’s vast and diverse catalog is highlighted by a slew of critically-praised singles, including: “Space Cadet,” “Tonight You Are Mine,” “Neon Roses,” and “Songbird.”

The band has been fortunate to share the stage with an impressive roster of genre-spanning artists including Matt Maeson, The Maine, Turnover, The Wrecks and Psychedelic Furs.

Be sure to check out the official visualizer for “Nightvisions,” and stream the new single on DSPs everywhere. The forthcoming album, Cinema Sublimina, will be available worldwide on October 22nd of this year.

Images provided by Emma Marie Jenkinson