Thomas Newson and Tim van Werd Team Up on Groovy Progressive House Track “Ocean Deep” on Protocol Recordings

After long three years Thomas Newson returns to Protocol Recordings with his stunning new release “Ocean Deep” in collaboration with Tim van Werd. With a sonic construction fitting to its name, “Ocean Deep” features ethereal and haunting vocals that leave an immediate and heartfelt impression, floating on hypnotizing melodies and a deep, steady bassline to back it all up. Newson and van Werd artfully give you goosebumps at the track’s buildup, making for a dance-worthy but also emotive experience that perfectly represents their individual styles. “Ocean Deep” is Newson‘s first release on Protocol since 2018’s “Like That” with Sam Void, and a follow-up to Tim van Werd‘s “Who You Are” EP from last month and his stunning performance from Dutch windmill Molen de Hoop in Gorinchem.

Thomas Newson first burst into the scene back in 2013 with a stream of big room releases on Revealed, Musical Freedom, Armada, and more. “Ocean Deep” is his second release of 2021, following “Raining On” in collaboration with Marc Volt on Armada Music. He is the son of veteran DJ and producer Marco V, with whom he has collaborated multiple times. The recent years saw him focusing more on groovy house sounds, which is well represented on the new release. Tim van Werd, after receiving early support and track signings from Hardwell, Dannic, Fedde le Grand, and Nicky Romero himself, produced his first hit “Balkan Disco” in 2018, which has amassed over 4 million plays and put him on the industry’s map. He followed up with “Break The Night” and “Message From The Whales,” all of which got attention from some of the industry’s biggest names. 2020 found Tim returning to his true love of house music with “Time To Save,” in collaboration with Nicky Romero as Monocule, “One Inside” with Marcus Santoro, “Wars” ft. LAKSHMI, as well as a remix of Michael Gray‘s legendary song “The Weekend.” Proving himself a formidable up-and-coming talent, this is only the beginning of Tim van Werd‘s rise to the top.

Images provided by Unfolded PR