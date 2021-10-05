Tim van Werd Releases Deep Progressive “Icarus” EP Inspired by Greek Mythology. Out Now on Protocol Recordings

Dutch maestro Tim van Werd returns for his next stunning release on Protocol Recordings with the three-track “Icarus” EP. Inspired by the story Of Icarus and Daedalus, the new EP perfectly showcases van Werd‘s signature deep, dreamy and progressive style, beginning with the cinematic first notes and soulful vocals of the title track, which is an emotive gem that’s sure to get you in your feels. “Come Back To Me” continues the mythological narrative and sonic progression with ethereal melodies and heartfelt lyrics, while “Across The Sky” makes for a dramatic instrumental closing to the project. “Icarus” EP follows van Werd‘s recent releases “On Your Side” with Crime Zcene, featuring Dan Soleil, “Ocean Deep” with Thomas Newson, as well as “Who Are You” EP, which was highlighted by Tim‘s stunning performance from Dutch windmill Molen de Hoop in Gorinchem.

Tim van Werd‘s interest in music began at a young age with the drums, trumpet, and piano through training in classical, pop, and jazz music. As a dance music producer, this expertise shines through in his seamless productions and dynamic style that blends elements of different genres. After receiving early support and track signings from Hardwell, Dannic, Fedde le Grand, and Nicky himself, Tim produced his hit “Balkan Disco,” which has amassed over 4 million plays and put him officially on the map. He followed up with “Break The Night” and “Message From The Whales,” all of which got attention from some of the industry’s biggest names. 2020 found van Werd returning to his true love of house music with “Time To Save,” in collaboration with Nicky Romero as Monocule, “One Inside” with Marcus Santoro, “Wars” ft. LAKSHMI, as well as a remix of Michael Gray‘s legendary song “The Weekend.” Proving himself a formidable up-and-coming talent, this is only the beginning of Tim van Werd‘s rise to the top.

More info on Tim van Werd / Protocol Recordings:

Read more music articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Tim van Werd