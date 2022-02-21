Timmo Hendriks Brings The Feels To The Dance Floor With His First Release of 2022 “Make You Mine.” Out Now on Protocol Recordings

Dutchman Timmo Hendriks triumphantly returns to Nicky Romero‘s label with his newest release “Make You Mine,” a perfect representation of his signature progressive and melodic style. This gem opens with dreamy instrumentals that seamlessly blend into soaring melodies and deep, riding basslines for an effect that feels like flying; Hendriks is an expert at creating emotive and yet dancefloor-friendly experiences, and “Make You Mine” is a shining example of this fact. It also takes things back to the roots of Protocol with the classic progressive sound, a welcome treat for listeners all over the globe, who have been following Protocol Recordings since its inception in 2012. The new release follows Timmo‘s single “Ashes,” in collaboration with Robbie Rosen, and “The Afterlife” with Jeffrey Sutorius.

Founded by Nicky Romero, Protocol Recordings is one of the leading imprints for innovative house music; it boasts a roster of heavy-hitters complemented with immensely talented up-and-comers, all with a diverse range of sounds that are guaranteed to light up a dance floor. Dutch artist Timmo Hendriks first made his debut on the label with 2018’s “In My Head,” with Lennart Schroot, followed by “Thinking About You” as part of Protocol‘s “Miami 2019” EP, which has currently garnered over 3,5M streams on Spotify. His next releases, such as “Magical” with Lindequist, “By Your Side” with Jordan Grace, or “Be Alright” with Marc Benjamin, continued to show increased energy and a more mature production style, which resulted in more great collaborations such as “Into The Light” with Nicky Romero, “Hold Me Down” with Marc Benjamin and VY•DA, “Remember” with Stadiumx, as well as solo single “Something To Believe In” and 3-track “Follow You” EP. He has become a household name and veteran of the Protocol team. Keep an eye out for what’s next!

Images provided by Timmo Hendriks