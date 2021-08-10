Timmo Hendriks Spreads Message of Hope With Uplifting Progressive House Release “Something To Believe In.” Out Now on Protocol Recordings

Timmo Hendriks is back on Nicky Romero‘s Protocol Recordings and showcasing his signature style with the new single “Something To Believe In.” Featuring a swelling progressive bassline, uplifting melodies and ethereal vocals, the track appropriately comes at a time when the world still feels uncertain but optimistic about returning to a new state of normal. With each wave of buildup, you’ll feel more and more like you’re back at your favorite festival dancing with your crew. The new track perfectly fits into Timmo‘s sonic style from previous releases, such as his most recent “Remember” in collaboration with Stadiumx and Robbie Rosen and previous “Follow You” EP.

Founded by Nicky Romero, Protocol Recordings is one of the leading imprints for innovative house music; it boasts a roster of heavy-hitters complemented with immensely talented up-and-comers, all with a diverse range of sounds that are guaranteed to light up a dance floor. Now celebrating over 2 years on the label, Dutch artist Timmo Hendriks first made his debut on the label with 2018’s “In My Head,” with Lennart Schroot, followed by “Thinking About You” as part of Protocol‘s “Miami 2019” EP, which has currently garnered almost 3,5M streams on Spotify. His next releases, such as “Magical” with Lindequist, “By Your Side” with Jordan Grace, or “Be Alright” with Marc Benjamin, continued to show increased energy and a more mature production style, which resulted in more great collaborations such as “Into The Light” with Nicky Romero and “Keep Me Close” with Dash Berlin. He has become a household name and veteran of the Protocol team. Keep an eye out for what’s next!

Images provided by Timmo Hendriks