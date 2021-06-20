Tommy Jayden Releases Groovy Vocal Progressive Gem “Stars” with New Artist IMPVLZ. Out Now on Protocol Recordings

Tommy Jayden returns to Nicky Romero‘s label with a new progressive gem titled “Stars” in collaboration with newcomer IMPVLZ. Opening with soulful vocals, the track incorporates dreamy melodies that set an ethereal tone before moving into a deep, groovy drop with catchy riffs. With that winning triad of elements, Jayden and IMPVLZ create a sonic ambiance that is both emotive and danceable, showcasing again Protocol Recordings‘ interest in supporting new talent and covering a wide spectrum of sounds. “Stars” follows Jayden‘s debut on the label “Deja Vu” from 2020, while IMPVLZ appears on Protocol for the first time with this stunning collaboration.

Dutch producer Tommy Jayden first made waves in 2019 with his dynamic and energetic sound, which has since led him to releases on such labels as Protocol Recordings, Spinnin’ Records, Revealed Recordings, Hexagon, and Armada Music. He knew he was meant for music at the age of 8, when he fell in love listening to his parents’ Michael Jackson CDs. Eventually, his interests shifted to house music, and after studying at the famous Dutch Herman Brood Academy, he has been steadily building his repertoire. Jayden‘s notable releases include “Looking At Me” and “Infected,” which collectively have amassed over 4M streams on Spotify to date. Stay tuned for what’s coming up next for Tommy Jayden and the rest of the Protocol crew!

